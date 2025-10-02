Israel to deport Gaza flotilla activists

Israel intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza, with activists including Greta Thunberg, and confirms deportations to Europe.

Israel said on Thursday it will deport pro-Palestinian activists on an aid flotilla intercepted at sea as they headed towards Gaza, adding that none of the vessels had successfully breached its maritime blockade.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

The Israeli navy has intercepted vessel after vessel at sea since Wednesday, after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg’s boat among those stopped from going further.

“None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented.”

According to Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, 39 of the around 45 ships have been intercepted and were headed to the Israeli port city of Ashdod, according to state broadcaster ERT.

ALSO READ: Mandla Mandela ‘abduction’: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message to Israel

“All passengers are in good health. No violence has been exercised,” Gerapetritis said.

Israel said the activists would be deported to Europe, without specifying which countries they would be sent to.

“Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin,” the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat.

In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as “illegal”.

“Beyond the confirmed interceptions, livestreams and communications with several other vessels have been lost,” they added.

‘Piracy’

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, condemned the interception of the flotilla as a “crime of piracy and maritime terrorism”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mandla Mandela ‘abducted’ as Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted on the way to Gaza

With the war in Gaza dragging on, solidarity with the Palestinians has grown globally, with activists and increasingly governments condemning Israel for its conduct.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts to protect its citizens on board the flotilla, had urged the activists to halt before entering Israel’s declared exclusion zone off Gaza, saying they would not be allowed to pass that mark.

The boats, with dozens of activists from around the world on board, initially set sail from several European ports.

After a 10-day stop in Tunisia, where organisers reported two drone attacks, the flotilla resumed its journey on September 15.

One of the main ships, the Alma, was “aggressively circled by an Israeli warship”, the organisers said, before another vessel, the Sirius, was subjected to “similar harassing manoeuvres”.

‘Intimidation’

The organisers vowed to press on with their bid to break the siege and deliver aid to Gaza despite what they called “intimidation” tactics by the Israeli military.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan a blueprint for foreign takeover of Gaza, EFF says

They said on X they remained “vigilant as we enter the area where the previous flotillas were intercepted and/or attacked”.

In Italy, which has already seen a general strike in support of the flotilla, hundreds of protesters turned out on Wednesday in Rome.

In Naples, demonstrators blocked trains at the main station for around an hour before being cleared by police.

Unions have called for another strike on Friday to urge stronger action from the government against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he will expel all remaining Israeli diplomats in the country over the interception.

Turkey called the interception “an act of terrorism,” and on Thursday said it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board the flotilla.

ALSO READ: Trump gives Hamas ultimatum on Gaza deal

Israel blocked similar flotilla campaigns in June and July.

Mandela’s grandson

Spain’s digital transformation minister, Oscar Lopez, had urged the flotilla not to cross into Israel’s declared exclusion zone, extending 150 nautical miles off Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of the centre left, said the activists posed no threat and urged Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu not to consider them one either.

On Thursday, Spain summoned Israel’s top representative in Madrid, the foreign minister said, saying that 65 Spaniards were travelling with the flotilla.

But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is right-wing, criticised the attempt to reach Gaza.

“I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people,” Meloni told reporters.

ALSO READ: Feels like love is being sucked out of the world, but there’s always hope

She earlier said the voyage could jeopardise US President Donald Trump’s latest proposed Gaza peace plan, currently still under negotiation.

South Africa urged Israel to immediately release the activists, who include Mandla Mandela, the grandson of anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela.

– By: © Agence France-Presse