Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan, a blueprint for foreign takeover of Gaza, EFF says

World powers, including Arab and Muslim nations, welcomed the proposal, but Hamas had yet to issue its response.

The EFF says US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza is “a blueprint for the foreign takeover of Gaza and the erasure of Palestinian sovereignty.”

Trump’s plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

‘Far from peace’

The EFF claims Trump’s plan is “far from bringing peace” to Gaza.

“It treats Palestinians not as a people with the right to self-determination, but as passive subjects to be managed, supervised, and rebuilt under the dictates of foreign powers.

“It has already been established by the international community that what is taking place in Gaza is genocide. Trump’s plan must, therefore, be understood as a desperate attempt to divert attention from global shifts, to normalise occupation, and to repackage domination under the guise of “peace.”

Tony Blair

According to the EFF, the proposal to establish a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump himself and including Tony Blair is an insult to the Palestinian struggle and to all “victims of imperialist wars.”

“Tony Blair, a war criminal who played a leading role in the illegal invasion of Iraq and the deaths of hundreds of thousands, cannot possibly be trusted with guiding peace or reconstruction.

“His presence exposes the true intent of the plan as not to end violence, but to entrench the same imperialist forces that have destabilised the Middle East for decades,” the EFF said.

Plan denounced

The EFF said Trump’s plan does not benefit Palestinians in Gaza.

“The EFF denounces this plan as a neocolonial project designed to pacify the oppressed while securing the interests of imperial powers and their allies in Israel.

“It offers no solid plan for the future of Gaza, nor any genuine path to an end of occupation. True peace will never come from schemes drafted in Washington or London. It will only come when the people of Palestine, in Gaza and beyond, are free to determine their own future, reclaim their land, and live with dignity and justice,” the EFF said.

Solidarity

The EFF said it stands firmly with the people of Palestine, “and we will continue to support their just struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the right of return.”

Trump announced his proposal at the White House on Monday, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

