It’s SA teatime at Hong Kong’s international fair

The South African Consulate in Hong Kong has commended three SA tea brands that are being showcased at the International Tea Fair in Hong Kong.

The festival, which ends on Saturday, is an annual event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

At this year’s fair participating countries include China, India, Japan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Rooibos, Majola and Magwa exhibited

Three locally produced teas – Rooibos, Majola and Magwa – are being exhibited at the South African Consulate booth. The brands are likely to be seen by more than 20 000 people including international guests.

Stella Sigcau, who deals with political and economic affairs within the SA Consulate in Hong Kong, said the tea festival was the perfect platform to promote these teas in Hong Kong and the broader China markets, as well as globally.

She said Rooibos was doing well in China, including in Hong Kong, as well as globally, which was good for SA exports.

“We are hoping for the participation of other SA tea producers to promote SA’s rich tea heritage and global market potential.

“The consulate has been in touch with South African tea producers, exporters and importers to ensure participation in this sector and that South African tea is exhibited and promoted during this fair.”

Branded teas at the event

Vatiswa Sineke, marketing and sales manager for Magwa Enterprise Tea, the company producing Majola and Magwa teas, said: “We have been supplying tea to the international co-packers over the last decade.

“What is different with this opportunity is that we are taking our branded teas to the event.

“We are very excited because we are carrying on the legacy project that started in the early 1960s. For us to still be operational to this day is a proud moment and we are excited to be part of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council tea fair.”