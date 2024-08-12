UK’s Myles Smith to headline SA’s Parklive Music Festival

Myles Smith is set to play a show in Cape Town before headlining Parklive in Johannesburg.

UK sensation Myles Smith is set to make his debut performance in South Africa later this month. Picture: mylessmithuk/Instagram

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Myles Smith will headline the 11th edition of the Parklive Music Festival later this month, performing alongside some of the country’s biggest bands.

A guitar player from the age of nine, Smith is the singer behind streaming sensations Solo and My Home.

Over the last year, his profile has sky-rocketed as he’s released a string of original tracks and captivating covers that mix folk, Americana, and pop. He is set to play a show in Cape Town before headlining Parklive in Johannesburg.

Smith will perform on 22 August at the Grand Arena in Cape Town and then at the festival on 24 August at Marks Park in Johannesburg.

Parklive Music Festival has become a beacon for music lovers, attracting thousands of attendees who share a deep passion for live performances, sensational vibes, and a celebration of artistic expression.

From its humble beginnings, the festival has blossomed into a local phenomenon, renowned for its commitment to curating an eclectic mix of genres and embracing both established acts and rising stars.

Smith’s fan base

Smith’s ardent fan base is evident with 135 million streams, over 600k followers on Instagram, more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and almost 850k followers on TikTok.

He released his first body of work earlier this year, titled You Promised A Lifetime.

“This title represents a profound, yet neutral statement, which gains meaning through the perspective of the person reading it,” said Smith.

“With the project, my own stories, and the stories of those around me were used to create it, but it’s the stories and journeys of those listening who truly give it life, depending on where you are in life and what you are feeling. I hope it gives space to people to unlock their own meanings.”

Speaking to Billboard last month, Smith said “I want to be an album artist. There’s only so much you can say in an EP or single.”

In addition to the line-up, Parklive offers an all-encompassing experience. Festivalgoers will have access to the curated food and beverage village, offering a diverse range of culinary delights to tantalize the taste buds. From gourmet street food to craft beverages, there’s something for every palate, ensuring that the festival is a feast for all the senses.

South African artists on the bill for the long-running festival include Mi Casa, Prime Circle, duo Veranda Panda Droomsindroom and Pixie Whip.

This year, the festival will take place from 24 August at Marks Park in Johannesburg.

