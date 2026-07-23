Modi vows punishment for exam leaks fuelling India protests

Thousands rallied in New Delhi this week, led by the Cockroach Janta Party. They demand that the education minister resign over exam leaks.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “stringent punishment” on Thursday for anyone involved in leaking exam papers, a scandal that has sparked protests challenging his administration.

A series of irregularities has stoked public anger, including a medical entrance paper being leaked — forcing millions to retake the exam — and a failure in an online marking system.

The protest movement has evolved to include concerns over unemployment, opportunities for young people and what critics brand as Modi’s increasingly authoritarian style of governance.

In a social media post on Thursday, Modi said that “nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth”, promising to set up fast-track courts to punish those involved in the leaks.

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said.

His post did not mention Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation has been one of the protesters’ main demands.

Modi’s promise comes as thousands of protesters, led by the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, rallied in New Delhi this week.

The protests have become one of the biggest challenges for the Hindu-nationalist leader since his 2024 re-election for a third term.

The CJP, which has millions of followers on social media, said Thursday they would press ahead with their fight “to fix the system and set accountability”.

“This country has seen many announcements of fast-track courts, but this is not the solution to the systemic issues in the education system,” CJP spokesman Ashutosh Ranka said on X.

“Modi should fix the system, remove Dharmendra Pradhan and bring accountability.”

Aarohi Singh, a 23-year-old protester, said her sister was one of those forced to retake the medical entrance exam but did not pass.

“After the paper leaked she was demoralised and broken,” she said.

To Singh, “there’s the people of the country on one side and the (education) minister on the other.”

“Why can’t the prime minister just sack him?”

‘Future of our youth’

The Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi has seen bouts of unrest and violence during the week.

Crowds spilled out on streets outside Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, triggering late-night clashes with police.

On Monday, protests snowballed after police fired tear gas and baton-charged demonstrators as they tried to march to parliament.

Human Rights Watch in a statement on Thursday urged the government to investigate “unnecessary and excessive use of force, allow peaceful protests, and stop suspending mobile internet services, which put people at added risk”.

At Jantar Mantar, content creator Kaushal Malik said he had joined the demonstrations despite his family’s concerns.

“My parents support the cause but don’t want me to be here because they are afraid for my safety,” Malik, 22 said.

“They’ve asked me to be careful and not go too close to police. They’ve been calling and checking on me, and are scared just like any other Indian family.”

The protest movement has been backed by opposition parties who have been disrupting parliament proceedings and demanding an apology from Modi over Monday’s police action.

“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most,” Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party said on X on Thursday, referring to Modi.

“You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system — and protected every person responsible for it.”

Engineering student Kunal Suryavanshi, who travelled to the New Delhi protest from his town in Madhya Pradesh state, said he had “come to be part of something that will hopefully lead to change”.

“All I have brought with me is hope,” the 17-year-old told AFP.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, students gave a call for a “torch rally” on Thursday to express their solidarity.

Youth-led protests in Bangladesh in 2024 toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina and led to her ouster.