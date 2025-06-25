Kenyan anniversary protests turn violent

Kenya's capital sealed off as youth-led protests turn chaotic during remembrance of 2023 police killings and rising economic frustration.

Members of Kenya security forces gather near a burning billboard in downtown Nairobi on June 25, 2025 during a planned day of protest marking the first anniversary of the storming of the parliament. Thousands of protesters took to Kenya’s streets on Wednesday to mark a year since people stormed parliament at the peak of anti-government demonstrations, despite fears that they would be met by state-backed gangs and police violence. At least 60 people were killed last year by security forces in weeks of protests over tax rises and the dire economic situation for young Kenyans. Activists and families of victims have called for peaceful demonstrations to mark a year since the deadliest day of the unrest when parliament was invaded. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Marches in Kenya to mark a year since massive anti-government demos turned violent on Wednesday as protesters engaged in running battles with police, who flooded the streets with tear gas and sealed off government buildings with barbed wire.

At least 60 people were killed last year by security forces in weeks of protests over tax rises and the dire economic situation for young Kenyans, peaking when a huge crowd stormed parliament on June 25.

Thousands gathered in central Nairobi on Wednesday, including the families of last year’s victims, for initially peaceful anniversary marches.

But others called to “OccupyStateHouse” — referring to the official residence of President William Ruto — and many schools and businesses were closed for fear of unrest.

At least one police officer and several protesters were injured, AFP journalists saw, as scattered groups ripped up flagstones to throw projectiles at security forces and small bonfires were lit around Nairobi’s central business district.

A man suspected of being a plain-clothed officer was manhandled by the crowd. Last year, unidentified police were seen shooting protesters.

Police blocked major roads into the centre and surrounded State House and parliament with barbed wire. Protesters laid flowers at the barriers in memory of those killed last year.

The crowd was mostly young men, who waved Kenyan flags, branches and placards with pictures of victims, while chanting “Ruto must go”.

“We are marching against police brutality, against oppression by the government, against high taxation, everything that is going wrong in this country,” said Anthony, 25, who was also selling flags and did not want to give his full name.

The government ordered TV and radio stations to halt live coverage of the protests, which were rapidly gaining momentum beyond the capital, including in the port city Mombasa.

“We are here as the young generation. We want a complete overhaul of the system, the system is rotten, the system is rogue,” said protester Florence Achala in Nairobi.

‘Goons’

Anger has flared over police brutality, particularly after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month.

A group of peaceful protesters was attacked last week by a gang of motorbike-riding “goons”, as they are known in Kenya, armed with whips and clubs and working in tandem with the police.

Western embassies in Kenya, including those of Britain, Germany and the United States, criticised in a joint statement “the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings”.

The “goons” were not clearly present on Wednesday but police used large amounts of tear gas and water cannons as they attempted to push back groups of protesters.

Analyst and lawyer Javas Bigambo told AFP he was worried political groups would exploit the volatile mood to foster violence.

“There is nothing good to celebrate about the events that happened last year,” he said. “If we were serious about commemorating June 25th, it should be in solemnity, prayer and restraint.”

Disillusioned

There is deep resentment against Ruto, who came to power in 2022 promising rapid economic progress.

Many are disillusioned by continued stagnation, corruption and high taxes, even after last year’s protests forced Ruto to cancel the unpopular finance bill.

His government has been at pains to avoid direct tax rises this year.

But the frequent disappearances of government critics — rights groups have counted more than 80 since last year’s protests, with dozens still missing — have led many to accuse Ruto of returning Kenya to the dark days of its dictatorship in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ruto has previously promised an end to abductions but was unapologetic in a speech on Tuesday, vowing to “stand by” the police.

– By: © Agence France-Presse