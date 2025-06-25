Eight killed as deadly clashes erupt in Kenya on protest anniversary

At least eight people were killed and 400 injured as anti-government protests turned violent in Kenya.

Protesters pelt a Kenya anti-riot police water canon with stones in downtown Nairobi on June 25, 2025 during a planned day of protest marking the first anniversary of the storming of the parliament. Marches in Kenya to mark a year since massive anti-government demos turned violent on Wednesday, with two killed and running battles between protesters and police, who flooded Nairobi’s streets with tear gas and sealed off government buildings with barbed wire. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

Marches in Kenya to mark a year since massive anti-government demos turned violent on Wednesday, with eight killed and at least 400 injured as protesters held running battles with police, who flooded Nairobi’s streets with tear gas and sealed off government buildings with barbed wire.

Initially peaceful commemorations descended into chaos as scattered groups ripped up flagstones to throw projectiles at security forces and chanted for the resignation of President William Ruto.

The marches had been called for the anniversary of massive protests last year against tax rises that left at least 60 people dead and peaked when a huge crowd stormed parliament on June 25.

“We are marching against police brutality, against oppression by the government, against high taxation, everything that is going wrong in this country,” said Anthony, 25, who was also selling flags and did not want to give his full name.

A coalition of rights groups said eight people died as protests were held in 23 counties.

“At least 400 others were treated, with 83 of them referred to specialized treatment for serious injuries,” the coalition, which includes Amnesty International and the Kenyan Medical Association, said in a statement.

A hospital source in Matuu, a town around 100 kilometres (65 miles) from Nairobi, earlier told AFP that two people had died from gunshot wounds there, with local media reporting that police had opened fire.

The government ordered TV and radio stations to halt live coverage of the protests, which gained momentum beyond the capital, including in the port city Mombasa.

NetBlocks, a global internet tracker, said social media platform Telegram had been restricted.

“We are here as the young generation. We want a complete overhaul of the system, the system is rotten, the system is rogue,” said protester Florence Achala in Nairobi.

Protester attacked by motorbike-riding ‘goons’

Anger has flared over police brutality, particularly after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month.

A group of peaceful protesters was attacked last week by a gang of motorbike-riding “goons”, as they are known in Kenya, armed with whips and clubs and working in tandem with the police.

Western embassies in Kenya, including those of Britain, Germany and the United States, criticised in a joint statement “the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings”.

The “goons” were not clearly present on Wednesday but police used large amounts of tear gas and water cannons as they attempted to push back groups of protesters.

Analyst and lawyer Javas Bigambo told AFP he was worried political groups would exploit the volatile mood to foster violence.

“There is nothing good to celebrate about the events that happened last year,” he said. “If we were serious about commemorating June 25th, it should be in solemnity, prayer and restraint.”

Disillusioned by stagnation, corruption and high taxes

There is deep resentment against Ruto, who came to power in 2022 promising rapid economic progress.

Many are disillusioned by continued stagnation, corruption and high taxes, even after last year’s protests forced Ruto to cancel the unpopular finance bill.

His government has been at pains to avoid direct tax rises this year.

But the frequent disappearances of government critics — rights groups have counted more than 80 since last year’s protests, with dozens still missing — have led many to accuse Ruto of returning Kenya to the dark days of its dictatorship in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ruto has previously promised an end to abductions but was unapologetic in a speech on Tuesday, vowing to “stand by” the police.

– By: © Agence France-Presse