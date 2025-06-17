Motorbike-riding ‘goons’ attack Kenya protesters

Protesters demanding justice for a man who died in police custody were beaten by mobs armed with whips while police stood by in central Nairobi.

Hundreds of men armed with whips and clubs attacked protesters in Kenya on Tuesday as they demonstrated against the recent killing of a man in police custody, AFP journalists saw.

Tensions have risen as the east African country approaches the first anniversary of massive Gen Z-led protests sparked by tax rises, which the government has been desperate to avoid this year.

A more cautious finance bill means protests have been limited this year, but people have come back to the streets over the death of 31-year-old teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody earlier this month.

Protest over death of teacher in police custody

In central Nairobi, the epicentre of last year’s demonstrations, small groups of protesters gathered peacefully, calling for an end to police brutality and the resignation of a senior officer they blame for the death.

But a mob of men on motorbikes, known in Kenya as “goons”, arrived soon after, armed with whips and clubs, said AFP journalists at the scene.

“The goons attacked us. They cornered us and beat us with whips and the police were just watching them do it,” Hanifa Adan, one of the leading voices from last year’s demonstrations, told AFP.

Shop owners hastily closed their stores as AFP witnessed police officers firing tear gas into the crowds.

One armed man told AFP he had been hired by the Nairobi governor’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“They told us that we are coming to protect the shops, I didn’t know it would turn out like this,” said the man, who was carrying a club, adding that he was paid 1,000 shillings (around $8) and “just wanted the money”.

Kenya has history of politicians using armed mobs

Kenya has a history of politicians using armed mobs.

Earlier this year, President William Ruto was accused of paying “goons” to follow his cavalcade around a tour of Nairobi to prevent protests.

Ruto adamantly denied paying any mobs after the tour descended into widespread violence and robberies against bystanders and had to be cut short.

“We are turning into a lawless country,” Ndungi Githuku, of civil rights group Kongamano La Mapinduzi, told AFP at Tuesday’s protest.

“We see hundreds of paid goons, with whips and weapons, crude weapons, coming to brutalise our people,” he said.

A helicopter could be seen hovering over the central business district.

Last year’s protests

“There are many people on boda bodas (motorbikes) who have infiltrated the peaceful demonstrations,” motorbike driver Rashid, who asked not to give his full name, told AFP.

Last year’s protests peaked when thousands stormed parliament on June 25 where lawmakers were debating the unpopular finance bill.

Rights groups say at least 60 people were killed during the protests in June and July 2024, and dozens more were illegally detained by security forces in the aftermath.

