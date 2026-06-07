Free State police officer guns down three family members in murder-suicide

Police say a heated argument broke out at the venue after the officer was informed that his girlfriend was not present at the gathering.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Free State has been rocked by tragedy after a 47‑year‑old officer allegedly opened fire on five people during a domestic dispute, killing three and injuring two, before turning the gun on himself.

Preliminary reports indicate the officer reported for duty on Saturday at 4pm. In the early hours of Sunday, 7 June 2026, at about 12:30am, he allegedly drove to Whittes Plot near Hennenman in search of his girlfriend.

Murder suicide

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said after failing to locate her, he and the girlfriend’s uncle went to another location where family members were gathered.

“Upon arrival at the place, and after being informed that the girlfriend was not there, an argument allegedly ensued, during which the member allegedly opened fire. Three victims – the girlfriend’s mother, her uncle and a 25‑year‑old woman – were declared dead at the scene.

“Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One was transported to a local hospital, while the other sustained a graze wound and was treated at the scene. It is further alleged that after the shooting, the member returned to the vehicle and shot himself,” Mbambo said.

Mbambo said the motive remains unknown and under investigation.

Shooting condemned

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia condemned the incident

“This is a deeply disturbing and senseless incident that has left several families devastated. On behalf of the SAPS in the Free State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“While the circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain under investigation, there can be no justification for such conduct. Lesia said.

Lesia has ordered a comprehensive investigation, with cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest registered and handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).