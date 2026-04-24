Police instructed to act ‘without hesitation’ against xenophobic attacks

Those caught up in the violence face arrest and prosecution.

Xenophobic violence targeting Ghanaian and other foreign nationals has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Ministry of Police, which has ordered law enforcement to act decisively against those found inciting or participating in the unrest.

The ministry’s instruction to the South African Police Service (Saps) follows various viral videos making rounds on social media depicting South Africans assaulting people they claimed to be foreign.

These incidents gained traction after anti-immigrant protests by civil society groups, such as March and March, in KuGompo and Durban turned violent.

Warning as xenophobic violence flares

The South African Ministry of Police on Friday came out strongly against a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals living in the country.

It warned that such conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia said the incidents go against the country’s constitutional foundations.

“These actions are not only unlawful, but they stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality and human rights upon which our democracy is founded,” he said.

Cachalia was unequivocal that South Africa’s status as a constitutional state means no person or group is above the law.

“No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations,” he said.

Police ordered to act

Beyond the condemnation, the ministry has directed the Saps to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Cachalia made clear that participation in xenophobic conduct, in any form, carries serious legal consequences.

“Acts of xenophobia, violence, looting or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he warned.

Cachalia added that the police service has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation.

Those caught up in the violence face arrest and prosecution.

“All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts,” Cachalia said.

Communities urged to work with law enforcement

While firmly addressing the perpetrators, the ministry also turned to the broader public with a call for calm.

Cachalia appealed to communities not to allow the violence to deepen social divisions in the country.

He urged civil society organisations and community leaders to partner with law enforcement in stemming the unrest.

“The ministry further urges community leaders, civil society organisations and all stakeholders to work together with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence and to promote dialogue and understanding,” Cachalia said.