UN decries ‘summary executions’ of children by M23 in DR Congo

The UN has confirmed M23 rebels committed summary executions of children in Bukavu, as human rights abuses in eastern DRC sharply escalate.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed “summary executions” of children in Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The UN rights office warned that the situation in eastern DRC was “deteriorating sharply, resulting in serious human rights violations and abuses”.

“Our office has confirmed cases of summary execution of children by M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week,” rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

“We are also aware that children were in possession of weapons,” she said, calling on “Rwanda and M23 to ensure that human rights and international humanitarian law are respected”.

After seizing Goma, the capital of North Kivu, M23 fighters and Rwandan soldiers advanced to the neighbouring province of South Kivu, entering the outskirts of its capital Bukavu on Friday before seizing it on Sunday.

Shamdasani said the rights office had also documented cases of “ill treatment, conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence, child and forced recruitment, intimidation and death threats”.

She also pointed to the situation since prison breaks from South Kivu’s Kabare and Bukavu central jails on February 14.

“We have received protection requests from victims and witnesses (who) fear retaliation from escapees, given their active participation in the trials against some of these prisoners convicted of grave human rights violations and abuses, some of which amount to international crimes,” she said.

Shamdasani also voiced concerns for “the safety of lawyers and other judicial staff”, and said the rights office had received “reports that journalists, human rights defenders and members of civil society organisations have been threatened, and forced to leave the area”.

“Others are still stuck in Bukavu and Goma, and expressed fear for their safety, due to their active engagement for human rights, and their denunciation of violations and abuses committed by Rwanda and M23 in various territories of eastern DRC,” she said.

