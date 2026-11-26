The blast rattled doors kilometres away, sending flames and thick black smoke across the Thai capital's skyline.

A huge explosion rocked an oil facility in Bangkok on Thursday, injuring nine people with three of them in a critical condition, Thai authorities said.

The blast was so strong that it rattled doors several kilometres away, according to AFP reporters, who saw a column of flames above the site followed by thick black smoke.

Thailand’s Energy minister Akanat Promphan, visiting the scene, said the blast sparked concern as the sprawling Phra Khanong site in eastern Bangkok was “also a residential area”.

But he told reporters it appeared the fire broke out at a distillation tower, “which was at least 100 metres (330 feet) away from the oil depot”, limiting the damage.

Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, which runs the site, said it brought the situation under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the incident was under investigation, it said in a statement.

The firm later said “air quality monitoring around the refinery shows normal levels”.

Akanat said authorities tested for carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other contaminants in a one-kilometre (0.6-mile) radius around the facility and found no irregularities.

But the government was suspending production at the plant until the energy ministry was confident operations could resume without issue, he said.

Police told AFP that students from nearby schools had been evacuated, and residents were also asked to leave.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which is operated by Bangkok city authorities, reported nine people were injured — three classified as critical, a change from its initial assessment.

Black smoke swept across the Thai capital’s skyline in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

A city-wide alert sent to mobile phones by Bangkok authorities urged people to avoid the area.

Bangchak Corporation’s website describes the site as a “modern complex refinery with a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day”.

An explosion occurred at the refinery in July 2012, triggering a massive fire but no reported injuries. It was owned at the time by Bangchak Petroleum, which became the Bangchak Corporation.

The 2012 incident prompted questions about why such a large facility was located near a residential area.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thursday he was monitoring the situation, adding that it was too soon to apportion blame.