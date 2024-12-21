Palestinian militants say Gaza ceasefire deal is within reach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he does not want to withdraw Israeli troops.

A Palestinian mourns as he carries the shrouded body of a child, killed in an Israeli strike the previous night, during a funeral in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza on Saturday. Picture: Omar Al-Qataa / AFP)

Hamas and two other Palestinian militant groups said on Saturday that a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel is “closer than ever”, provided Israel does not impose new conditions.

Last week, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States were held in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement.

“The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions,” Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a rare joint statement issued after talks in Cairo on Friday.

Netanyahu’s conditions could delay agreement

A Hamas leader told AFP on Saturday that talks had made “significant and important progress” recently.

“Most points related to the ceasefire and prisoner exchange issues have been agreed upon,” he said. He spoke anonymously, as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

“Some unresolved points remain, but they do not hinder the process. The agreement could be finalised before the end of this year. This depends if it is not disrupted by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s new conditions.”

He said that if an agreement is reached, it will be implemented in phases. It will end with “a serious prisoner exchange deal, a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal (of Israeli forces) from Gaza.”

Blinken stays hopeful but tight-lipped on timing

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “hopeful” about a deal. However, he avoided making any predictions about when it would materialise.

“I don’t want to hazard a guess as to the probability,” he said at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“It should happen. It needs to happen. We need to get people home,” he said, referring to the release of hostages under a ceasefire deal.

Palestinian militants led by Hamas abducted 251 hostages during their attack on Israel on October 7 last year. Of those, 96 are still held in Gaza, including 36 the Israeli military says are dead.

Efforts to strike a truce and hostage release deal have repeatedly failed over key stumbling blocks.

Israel and Hamas struggle to teach lasting ceasefire

Despite numerous rounds of indirect talks, Israel and Hamas have agreed to just one truce, which lasted for a week at the end of 2023.

Negotiations have faced multiple challenges since then, with the primary point of contention being the establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he does not want to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor. The strip of land was cleared and controlled by Israel along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Another unresolved issue is the governance of post-war Gaza.

It remains a highly contentious issue, including within the Palestinian leadership.

Israel has said repeatedly that it will not allow Hamas to run the territory ever again.

