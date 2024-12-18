Why SA’s gender-based violence crisis deserves global attention

South Africa’s GBV crisis is a war against women and children, yet it is treated as a secondary issue, undermining urgent solutions.

While South Africa has positioned itself as a global leader in advocating for Palestinian liberation, one critical question remains: who is fighting for the rights of South African women and children?

But many South Africans are left to wonder why the same level of commitment and urgency is not being directed towards addressing the challenges of violence, inequality and neglect that plague our communities.

Taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was not just a matter of principle; it was a costly process funded by taxpayers.

What does it mean to champion human rights abroad while neglecting them at home?

South Africa’s gender-based violence (GBV) crisis is nothing short of a war against women and children. Every six hours, a woman is killed in South Africa, often by someone she knows.

Rape statistics are among the highest in the world and for many survivors, justice is either delayed or denied.

The police minister recently revealed that more than 2 500 women and children were murdered between April and September. Police stations lack an adequately trained workforce, shelters are overcrowded and underfunded and court backlogs stretch into years.

These are not mere numbers – they represent lives shattered by violence and a country that has failed its citizens.

Yet, year after year, GBV is treated as a side issue. Campaigns like 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children come and go, marked by hashtags and empty speeches, while the root causes of violence are not addressed.

The millions spent on the ICJ could have been redirected to support GBV response mechanisms. Imagine what could be achieved with that money:

Safe spaces for survivors: additional funding could expand and improve shelters for women and children fleeing abusive homes;

Specialised police training: this essential in ensuring that GBV survivors are treated with the empathy and professionalism they deserve;

Support services: counselling, legal aid and reintegration programmes could be scaled up, ensuring survivors receive holistic care;

Public education campaigns: widespread efforts to challenge harmful gender norms and promote respect; and

Investing in modern forensic tool and technology that could help save cases faster.

Instead, survivors continue to face a system that too often dismisses their experiences. Justice for many remains out of reach and the cycle of violence goes unbroken.

The GBV crisis is not a secondary issue; it is a national emergency. It demands a comprehensive strategy backed by significant investment and political will.

SA has a proud legacy as a champion of human rights, but true advocacy begins at home. It means ensuring that every woman and child can live free from fear.