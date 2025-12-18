US condemns SA over raid at refugee facility

The US has called on the South African government to take immediate action and hold those responsible accountable.

Washington has slammed Pretoria for allegedly detaining US officials and publicly releasing passport details after the raid at a refugee facility in Johannesburg, calling it harassment and intimidation.

The United States condemned South Africa’s alleged detention of officials performing their duties.

These officials were providing “humanitarian support” to Afrikaners in South Africa at a processing centre for “refugee” applications, the US said.

US condemns SA for alleged intimidation and passport leaks

The Department of Home Affairs denied claims that it detained Americans. It stated that law enforcement conducted a “routine, lawful” operation targeting suspected violations of South African immigration law.

The police arrested seven Kenyan nationals for working illegally in South Africa while on tourist visas.

Authorities deported the Kenyans on Thursday.

US accuses SA of harassment

The US spokesperson’s office also claimed that SA publicly released the passport information of the US officials. The US said this was harassment.

“This can only be seen as an attempt to intimidate US government personnel in South Africa on official business,” the US said in the statement.

“The United States will not tolerate such behaviour toward its government’s officials – or toward any of its citizens – who are legally and peacefully operating abroad.”

Washington has warned Pretoria that failure to hold those responsible accountable will result in “severe consequences”.

“We call on the government of South Africa to take immediate action to bring this situation under control and hold those responsible accountable,” the US said.

Raid was in ‘strict’ accordance with immigration law – Dirco

In response, department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the deportation of the seven Kenyan nationals was in strict accordance with South African immigration law.

“These individuals were engaged in work without the necessary work permits,” Phiri said.

“The government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law.”

Regarding the allegation about leaked personal information, Dirco called the claim “unsubstantiated.” The department rejected claims that the state was involved.

“South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under stringent legal and diplomatic protocols,” Phiri said.

The department said South Africa remains committed to principled and transparent diplomacy with America.

“Official channels have been opened with the United States government to seek clarity on this allegation and to reinforce that our bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue,” Phiri said.

Mixed reactions

Reactions to the raid were mixed.

Afrikaner activist Devon Hofmeyr said officials intimidated US diplomats and Afrikaner applicants during the operation. He called on South Africa to target foreign nationals exploiting jobs rather than US officials.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp argued the US should not interfere in South Africa’s domestic affairs. He said Kenyans working on tourist visas should face arrest regardless of American objections.

AfriForum spokesperson Kallie Kriel condemned the raid as a violation of human rights. He warned that the government’s handling could escalate diplomatic tensions.