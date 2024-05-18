SA backs China’s resolve to reintegrate Taiwan

Senior Chinese diplomat vows force as a last resort in Taiwan reunification efforts amid global scrutiny.

In a determination to fight “separatists” to achieve a peaceful reunification with Taiwan, China has pledged to only use force as the last resort, according to a senior Chinese diplomat.

Taiwan, regarded by the United Nations and most countries as part of China, has been in the spotlight, days before the presidential inauguration of Lai Ching-te.

Addressing a seminar on the one-China policy in Pretoria yesterday, Chinese chargé d’affaires Li Zhigang, whose views were endorsed by South African scholars and ANC leaders, was unequivocal about Taiwan being part of China.

Reunification of the Asian economic giant

Among South African scholars to endorse the Chinese position, University of Johannesburg international relations professor David Monyae, said the one-China policy was a reunification of the Asian economic giant.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa said in August last year that South Africa’s relations with China over the last quarter of a century were founded on SA’s commitment to the one-China policy,” he said.

“The one-China policy is also supported by 53 African states.

“China should be allowed to execute its reunification agenda without being hindered by external interference.

“Respect for each other’s territorial integrity is the foundation of global peace and stability.

“The US and its allies’ continued support for Taipei is a violation of international law, which is calculated to contain China,” maintained Monyae.

26th anniversary of China-SA diplomatic relations

Li said yesterday: “This year marks the 26th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa, when President Nelson Mandela upheld the one-China principle.

“With strategic vision and political responsibility, he made the right choice of establishing our diplomatic ties.

China has been SA’s largest trading partner for 15 years.

“With joint efforts of both sides, China-SA relations have witnessed a leapfrog development, far exceeding the bilateral scope with ever-growing global influence.”

Under the guidance of presidents Xi Jinping and Ramaphosa, China-SA relations “have entered a golden era and embarked on a new journey of jointly building a high-level China-SA community with a shared future”, he said, adding the strong relations were based on “deep political mutual trust”.