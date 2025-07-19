Syrians protest Sweida killings in London, Paris

More than 900 people have been killed in the Druze-majority province since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Tribal and bedouin fighters deploy amid clashes with Druze gunmen in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria on July 19, 2025. Syrian Bedouins and their allies fought Druze gunmen in the community’s Sweida heartland for a seventh day despite a ceasefire ordered by the government following a US-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)

Dozens of Syrians from minority communities rallied on Saturday in London and Paris, calling for action to protect the Druze in their Sweida heartland, where sectarian violence has killed hundreds.

In central London, around 80 protesters chanted “God protect Druze” and “Stop supporting Jolani”, referring to Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa’s nom de guerre, which he had abandoned after his Islamist group seized Damascus late last year.

The demonstrators in the British capital held up placards calling for an end to the deadly violence in Sweida and for a humanitarian corridor to be opened up via the Jordanian border.

More than 900 people have been killed in the Druze-majority province since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The sectarian clashes between the Druze and Bedouin tribes, who are Sunni Muslim, have drawn in the Islamist-led government as well as Israel and armed tribes from other parts of Syria.

In London, demonstration organiser Emad al Eismy told AFP atrocities were still going on in Sweida.

“Shootings, beheadings, raping, killing children, (torching) shops, homes. It’s a barbarian movement going on in Sweida,” he said at the protest outside BBC headquarters.

‘Like ethnic cleansing’

AFP correspondents in Sweida reported clashes on Saturday, despite a ceasefire ordered by the government following a US-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention.

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said armed volunteers had been deployed with the support of the Islamist-led government.

Druze fighters said those who arrived to support the Bedouin were mostly Islamists.

Protester Maan Radwan, who has family in Sweida, fought back tears as he said some of his relatives had died in a massacre at their guesthouse.

He reproached British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for his visit to Syria earlier this month, when he met al-Sharaa.

The United Nations has called for an end to the “bloodshed” and demanded an “independent” investigation of the violence.

William Salha, like most of the protesters, also has family members still living in Sweida.

He said they were “helpless”, shut in their homes, attempting to keep themselves safe.

“It’s like ethnic cleansing. They want the city without its people,” he said, accusing the Syrian government of complicity.

A teenager from south London at the protest with his mother said multiple members of his father’s family had been gunned down and killed, with the news filtering out through an aunt.

“The armed groups came to them, they tried to resist and they shot them,” he said.

ALSO READ: Syrian man pleads guilty to deadly knife rampage at German festival

‘Where is France?’

At the Paris protest, Aida Haladi wore black and clutched a picture of her 52-year-old brother whom she said was killed in front of his home Thursday morning in Sweida city.

She said he had stepped out to grab some blood pressure medication he had forgotten.

“He was an honest man. He never tried to hurt a soul,” she said.

“Where is France?” Haladi said, accusing Sharaa of complicity and angry at France’s leader Emmanuel Macron for having hosted Syria’s interim president in Paris in May.

Hours later, France urged all sides to “strictly adhere” to the ceasefire.

Eva Radwan, a 41-year-old PhD student, held up a picture of her 34-year-old cousin and his two nephews, aged 13 and 16, who she said were killed.

She said her parents fled their homes in Sweida after their neighbourhod was bombarded at the start of the week.

“Jolani get out, Syria is not yours,” she shouted into a megaphone in front of the Eiffel Tower, leading around 20 other protesters.

She also called for Jordan to open its border to let in aid.

The Observatory said at least 940 people had been killed since Sunday, including 326 Druze fighters and 262 Druze civilians, 165 of whom were summarily executed.

READ NEXT: UN calls for halt to Afghan deportations amid abuse fears