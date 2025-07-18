Mandela Day marches: Avoid these streets in Tshwane as traffic congestion expected

Marchers are expected to use their 67 minutes to voice their frustrations about various issues.

The Union Buildings lawns in Tshwane with a statute of late former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As the country celebrates Mandela Day on Friday, some roads in the City of Tshwane are expected to be no-go zones due to two planned marches.

Streets in and around the City of Tshwane are expected to be severely affected.

In the first march, MK party members from Gauteng will be marching through the city demanding that perpetrators mentioned by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) top cop Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi be arrested.

At a press conference last week, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

The City of Tshwane said that the marchers will gather at Church Square in Pretoria Central from 10am and proceed to the Maupa Naga Building, located at the Corner of Park Street and Troye Street, Sunnyside.

“From the gathering point, they will join Paul Kruger Street, turn left onto Francis Baard Street, turn right onto Park Street and proceed until they reach their destination at Maupa Naga Building. They are expected to disperse from the Maupa Naga Building at 2pm.”

The following streets will be affected:

Paul Kruger Street

Madiba Street

Pretorius Street

Francis Baard Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lilian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Road

Park Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as

Nana Sita Street

Struben Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Leyds Drive

Visagie Street

Bosman Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service (Saps) officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Ramaphosa resignation

In the second march, Defend South Africa will be taking to the streets to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The march is expected to take place in collaboration with the United Civic Movements.

They will be marching against the rising costs, unemployment, uncontrolled illegal immigration, crime, corruption, Phala Phala scandal and the state of the South African National Defence Force, among other issues.

Gathering

The City of Tshwane said the marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad from 10am and proceed to the Union Buildings.

“From the gathering point, they will join Struben Street, then turn right onto Sophy de Bruyn Street, turn left onto Madiba Street and proceed until they reach the Union Buildings. They are expected to disperse from the Union Buildings by 2.30pm.”

The following streets will be affected:

Struben Street

Sophy de Bruyn Street

Madiba Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

DuToit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Street

Hamilton Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Visagie Street

Nana Sita Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Pretorius Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service (Saps) officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

