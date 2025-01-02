WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel killing one

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attributed the blast to large fireworks or a bomb in the vehicle.

The remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump’s international hotel in Las Vegas. Picture: X/@SawyerMerritt

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump’s international hotel in Las Vegas leaving one person dead and seven others injured, police confirmed.

The incident on Wednesday occurred as the vehicle approached the hotel, resulting in flames and subsequent explosions resembling fireworks.

Video footage shows the stainless steel truck parked at the hotel entrance before bursting into flames, followed by smaller explosions that appeared similar to fireworks.

Watch the Cybertruck explode outside Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside US President elect Donald Trump international hotel in Las Vegas leaving one person dead and seven others injured, police confirmed. Video: Supplied #Tesla #Cybertruck #ElonMusk #DonaldTrump #LasVegas #Explosion @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/NWdL4HxXFf — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 2, 2025

Explosion

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters the electric vehicle pulled up to the Trump International Hotel’s glass entrance before a “large explosion”, AFP reported.

McMahill said there was “one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck” while seven people received “minor” injuries. He said the hotel had been evacuated.

“Terrorist attack”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the explosion on his platform X.

Musk said that the explosion was “caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck,” adding in a post on X that it was “unrelated to the vehicle itself.”

Earlier, he said the “whole Tesla senior team” was investigating the blast, adding: “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.”

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.



Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Las Vegas Police release new video of the exploded Cybertruck outside of the Trump Hotel, showing explosive ordinances in the back

Damage

Police credited the lack of damage to the Trump Hotel to the strength of the Cybertruck, as it remained mostly intact.

“The explosion went up and out,” police said.

FBI agent Jeremy Schwartz described the Las Vegas blast as “an isolated incident,” adding: “We do not believe that there’s a bunch of folks out there supporting this or helping this.”

New Orleans attack

“It’s a Tesla truck, and we know Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump tower. So there’s obviously things to be concerned about there and that’s something we continue to look at,” McMahill said.

US President Joe Biden said authorities were investigating any possible link between the blast and an attack earlier Wednesday in New Orleans, in which a truck rammed a crowd, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

