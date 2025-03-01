Trump-Zelensky heated confrontation at White House shakes global diplomacy [VIDEO]

Tensions erupted during a meeting between US President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fueled by accusations of ingratitude.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House. Zelensky and Trump openly clashed a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine’s mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. “You’re not acting at all thankful. It’s not a nice thing,” Trump said. “Its going to be very hard to do business like this,” he added. Picture: AP / Saul Loeb

On Friday, a highly anticipated meeting at the White House between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky resulted in a tense confrontation.

The exchange, which quickly escalated into a heated argument, has sent shockwaves through international diplomacy, raising concerns about the future of US support for Ukraine.

The altercation began when Trump, in a fiery exchange with Zelensky, accused the Ukrainian leader of failing to adequately appreciate the US’ ongoing assistance in the face of Russia’s invasion.

According to CNN, Trump berated Zelensky over his perceived lack of gratitude, prompting an emotional response from the Ukrainian president.

Watch how the situation escalated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with US President Donald Trump ended in disaster, after the two leaders traded verbal blows before the world's media at the White House over the war with Russia https://t.co/iLzFW0ARoA pic.twitter.com/5FzrlOu3iw February 28, 2025

Zelensky’s call for continued support

Zelensky expressed his unwavering need for continued US backing, describing it as “crucial” for Ukraine’s survival and its efforts to end the war.

“It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support,” Zelensky posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. “He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do.”

Zelensky’s statement also emphasised his gratitude for the US support extended to Ukraine throughout the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and the American people,” he said, reiterating that the Ukrainian people have always appreciated the help, especially during the past three years of full-scale invasion.

Despite the public clash, Zelensky maintained that Ukraine and the US remain “strategic partners” and urged for honest and direct dialogue.

“A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine,” Zelensky warned, stressing that Ukraine needs more than just an agreement on minerals.

International leaders opinions

Public reactions from Ukrainian citizens reflected their support for their president.

Nataliya, a 52-year-old pensioner, told CNN that she admired Zelensky’s resolve. She said, “He stood his ground and defended our honour and dignity.” Others expressed disappointment in Trump’s behaviour.

Yaroslav, a 36-year-old farming technologist, said he was “outraged” by Trump’s actions. “It’s sad. We’ll see what happens next,” he told AFP.

International reactions to the clash were mixed. European leaders have rallied behind Zelensky, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirming Britain’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

European Union chiefs Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen assured Zelensky that he was “never alone” in his fight against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia expressed its support for Trump’s actions, with a spokeswoman from the Russian Foreign Ministry calling Zelensky’s visit to the White House a “complete political and diplomatic failure”.

