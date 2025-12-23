UK man accused of sex offences against ex-wife appears in court with 5 others

The accused faces dozens of charges as police detail a long-running investigation involving multiple suspects.

A British man accused of drugging and raping his ex-wife over 13 years — and who is charged alongside five other men — appeared in a UK court Tuesday.

Philip Young, 49, spoke only to confirm his name and other details when he appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court, west of London. He was remanded in custody.

Dozens of charges outlined in court

He is charged with 56 offences, including rape and administering a substance with intent to stupify his 48-year-old former spouse Joanne Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.

Voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images are among the other charges filed against Young, who is described as a white British national.

The alleged offences occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Young was not required to enter any pleas and his next court hearing will be at Swindon Crown Court on January 23.

Five other men, aged 31 to 61, face charges involving the same alleged victim. They include rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching during the same period.

They were due to appear before the court later Tuesday.

Police describe complex investigation

Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith said the charges stemmed from “a complex and extensive investigation”.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity,” he added.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

The accusations come after the high-profile case in France in 2024 of Dominique Pelicot, who for years secretly drugged his wife, Gisele, and invited scores of men to rape her while she was unconscious.

