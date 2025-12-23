Betrayal of trust: Principals, teachers at centre of school abuse storm in 2025

A wave of 2025 abuse cases involving principals and teachers highlights systemic gaps in vetting, reporting and child protection across schools.

A principal’s role is to create safe learning environments for pupils by guiding staff, enforcing accountability and shaping school culture.

This protects and supports children, ensures they can learn each day without fear or disruption, and supports teachers.

Deputy principals, generally viewed as “principals-in-training”, are also important because they support principals in managing the school and fostering a positive school culture.

This year, a concerning number of sexual assault and rape cases in schools were reported, including teachers, principals and deputy principals.

Principals and teachers face serious sexual assault allegations

Last month, New Horizon College in Harrismith, Free State, principal Henry Madlala handed himself over to the police following allegations of a sexual assault case on a learner.

The 50-year-old suspect is alleged to have touched a 15-year-old girl inappropriately inside an old office. The pupil told her parents what happened, who then involved the police.

The Free State Department of Education condemned the allegations levelled against Madlala and suspended him.

In September, the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court granted a 53-year-old deputy principal of Bronkhorstspruit Primary School R5 000 bail, with strict conditions.

He is facing three counts of rape for allegedly raping an 8-year-old pupil on three occasions between June 2024 and August 2025. The victim’s mother discovered the abuse when she noticed her daughter walking strangely, and the child then revealed what happened.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) referred the matter to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) for further investigation.

At St John’s College in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, seven teachers are accused of sexual abuse of pupils, resulting in several pregnancies.

Pupils protested in Eastern Cape

Pupils at the school staged protests, demanding accountability and protection for their peers.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education placed the implicated teachers on precautionary suspension pending formal investigation.

In August, a Limpopo principal, Cornelius Sebothoma, was granted R 3 000 bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court after allegedly sexually assaulting a pupil.

A 17-year-old learner repeatedly tried to retrieve her confiscated cellphone from the principal’s office but couldn’t because she couldn’t find him.

When she returned on Saturday, the principal allegedly told her to come to his office alone. Sebothoma allegedly touched the pupil inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said the unfortunate reality is that school principals and teachers are human beings, and they represent the “good, bad, and ugly”.

“That we have some of these miscreants in our schools is lamentable, but they are there, and some of them are well hidden,” Manuel said.

“I believe the vast majority of our children will never have a bad experience in a school, but even that’s not enough.”

Children not safe in schools

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said these incidents show that children are not fully safe in schools.

“Schools are meant to be sanctuaries of learning, but when those entrusted with authority become perpetrators, trust is broken and the entire system is affected negatively,” he said.

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) annual performance report for the 2024/25 financial year revealed that 606 cases of unprofessional ethical behaviour were registered.

These comprise 283 cases of assault (257 assaults of learners and 26 assaults by colleagues). Furthermore, the total number of sexual cases reported was 127.

The report also revealed that 36 educators were removed from the roll indefinitely during the same period.

“These are educators who would have committed serious offences, including sexual misconduct such as rape, impregnating a learner and sexual relations with learners, fraud cases, and severe assault of learners,” the report says.

Makaneta said the government has taken steps to address these cases, but it is far from enough.

“The pace of disciplinary processes is too slow, some cases collapse due to poor investigations, and the reporting systems remain weak,” he said.

He added that the gap between policy and implementation continues to expose pupils to harm.

Demands for improved vetting

Manuel criticised the government for failing to ensure adequate safety measures, citing the lack of vetting for teachers and education workers.

“As a teachers’ union, Naptosa, together with the others, we have agreed that we need to vet all our teachers and education workers,” he said.

“Now, having decided that, the provincial government is failing because they don’t want to pay for the vetting. They want the teachers to pay for vetting.”

Manuel said the lack of vetting allows miscreants to remain undetected, posing a risk to school safety.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has been vocal about protecting pupils from sexual abuse in schools.

“We will not allow predators or disruptors to rob children of their right to safe schooling. Any person who abuses their position of trust will face the full force of the law,” said Gwarube in September.

She stressed that these recurring reports of sexual abuse in schools underscore the urgent need for a stronger system of detection, reporting and accountability.

Manuel pointed out that when incidents occur, support is often insufficient and temporary.

Parents, victims need justice

“We can get these people in when an accident has happened; they spend a day or two or three, and then they disappear,” he said.

He added that parents are not seeing justice done when their children are victims. Manuel called for a firm policy that always sides with the victim and never the perpetrator.

Makaneta added that society needs strong accountability mechanisms, including regular vetting of all staff.

“The duty of care demands that every child’s best interests be highly prioritised,” he said.

