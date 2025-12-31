Crime

KZN police arrest four suspects wanted for murder and rape in Umlazi

By Faizel Patel

31 December 2025

One of the suspects allegedly stabbed a man in the neck during a home robbery and raped a woman before stealing her phone.

KZN police arrest four suspects wanted for murder and rape in Umlazi

The suspects aged between 36 and 40-years were handcuffed by police officers attached to the Provincial Tracing Team. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested four dangerous criminals for cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery in the province.

The suspects, aged between 36 and 40 years, were handcuffed by police officers attached to the Provincial Tracing Team in Umlazi during two separate operations on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Stabbing and rape

KZN police spokesperson Paul Magawaza said one of the suspects allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man who was at his home in the Magugu area under the St Faith policing precinct with a female companion.

Magawaza said the man was stabbed in the neck during the home robbery, and the woman was raped in the same house before the thieves stole her phone and fled the scene.

“The suspect thought he had evaded arrest for the crimes he committed at St Faiths, a knock on the door from the Provincial Tracing Team in the early hours of the morning reminded him of how long the arm of the law can be.

“The 37-year- old suspect was arrested and charged for murder, rape, as well as house robbery,” Magawaza said.

Murder

Magawaza said during the operation by the Provincial Tracing Team, three more suspects were arrested for a case of attempted murder.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, 01 November 2025, three suspects approached the victim at Umlazi and enquired about his friend, who owed them money and a firearm. He denied knowing his whereabouts after which they instructed him to sit down and shot him multiple times between his legs.

“The suspects then took the victim’s two cellphones and fled the scene. The three suspects were traced and arrested, also at Umlazi, and charged with a case of attempted murder,” Magawaza said.

Magawaza added that all four arrested suspects will appear at Phungashe and Umlazi Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, 2 January 2026.

