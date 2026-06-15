UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s [VIDEO]

Starmer said the measures are part of a plan to keep young people safe online and to address late-night phone scrolling.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a social media ban for under-16s, calling it a “big moment for our country”.

Starmer announced the restriction at a Downing Street press conference on Monday morning, warning that social media was affecting children’s happiness and mental health.

Social media ban

The social media platforms affected include:

Facebook

Instagram

X

Snapchat

TikTok

YouTube

However, some messaging services, such as WhatsApp, won’t be part of the social media ban.

Keeping children safe

Starmer said the measures are part of a plan to keep young people safe online and to address late-night phone scrolling.

“Today is a big moment for our country, this is a big step, real change for our children and our future, because today I can announce that the government will ban access to social media for all children under the age of 16.

“This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong. But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice,” Starmer said.

Fear

Starmer said he understands the fear surrounding the banning of social media for under-16s.

“I come to it as a parent myself. I know exactly the fears that we all feel when we’re thinking about this issue,” Starmer said.

“You know, all I’ve ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart, is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, and I think that’s what any parent wants, but I ask the question now, do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?

“Do we truly believe that it’s a place where they can feel safe? I don’t think I even need to answer those questions, do I?” he said.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a social media ban for under-16s.



Live updates: https://t.co/Jxi67uC5Qk pic.twitter.com/VnIFMyjAhs – Sky News (@SkyNews) June 15, 2026

Restrictions

The new rules follow a UK government consultation on social media restrictions, which took place at the start of the year, where children and adults were asked their opinions at what they think should happen.

Starmer said the government has listened to and learned from countries like Australia, where a similar ban has already been introduced.

Starmer said that the ban would take effect in early 2027.

“These days, kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their lives. I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back.”

We are banning social media access for under 16s.



These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.



I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8 – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Australia

In November 2024, Australia’s parliament passed a new law banning children under 16 from using social media, one of the strictest regulations targeting the platforms in the world.

Social media giants slammed the landmark Australian law, describing it as a rush job littered with “many unanswered questions”.

On paper, the ban is one of the strictest in the world.