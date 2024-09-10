UK’s most notorious child killer: Public inquiry begins into Lucy Letby’s baby murders

Prosecutors detailed how she attacked prematurely born babies during night shifts by injecting air, overfeeding milk, and poisoning them with insulin.

Lucy Letby, 34, was convicted of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill seven others at the hospital neo-natal unit where she worked. Picture: AFP

The public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Lucy Letby, Britain’s most notorious child serial killer, began its first hearings on Tuesday.

Letby, a former nurse, was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill seven others at a neo-natal unit where she worked.

Following two trials, the last of which concluded earlier this year, the 34-year-old is now serving a rare lifelong sentence for her crimes at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016. Her appeal bid was denied earlier this year.

Letby’s planned appeal sparks fresh scrutiny

The independent inquiry, chaired by senior appeal court judge Kate Thirlwall, has drawn increased attention, particularly after Letby’s new lawyer revealed plans for a fresh appeal. Several experts have voiced concerns over Letby’s trials, suggesting potential misinterpretation of key evidence.

In her opening remarks, Thirlwall addressed the appeal court decision, stating that it had provided some closure to the victims’ families. She criticised the ongoing public debate questioning the convictions, noting that the criticism came from individuals who did not attend the trial.

With the power to compel evidence, Thirlwall will examine the broader context of the case, including the National Health Service’s (NHS) response, its staff, and regulatory bodies. The inquiry, held at Liverpool Town Hall, will not be live-streamed, and its main goal is to “seek answers for the victims’ families and ensure lessons are learned.”

Night shift horrors unveiled

Letby was arrested and charged in 2020 after a series of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester’s neo-natal unit. Prosecutors in her first trial detailed how she attacked vulnerable, prematurely born victims during night shifts, using methods such as injecting air, overfeeding milk, or poisoning with insulin.

In October 2023, the United Kingdom (UK) government announced the public inquiry to investigate the events at the hospital, following Letby’s initial convictions. The inquiry began with opening statements from the lawyers representing the inquiry and the core participants, including individuals and organizations with a direct interest in the case.

The hearings are expected to continue through the end of the year, with Thirlwall set to produce a final report detailing her findings and recommendations, which may be released in phases. However, the inquiry cannot determine civil or criminal liability.

NOW READ: UK baby killer Lucy Letby denies attempted murder at retrial