Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament

Dlamini-Zuma will not be joining parliament next term.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has told the African National Congress (ANC), in a letter, that she will not be going back to parliament next term.

Dlamini-Zuma, who has been an ANC MP since 1994, wrote a letter to ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, informing them of her decision on Friday.

She was responding to the party’s invitation to attend the interview for the 2024 national list on 16 January.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence by the branches who have once again nominated me on the ANC’s 2024 national list,” said Dlamini-Zuma in the letter.

“My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of Cabinet since 1994.

“I also thank all the ANC presidents under whose leadership and guidance I served as a member of the executive. I am eternally grateful for making it possible for me to serve the continent as the first woman at the helm of the African Union Commission and the first chairperson of the commission from the South African Development Community.

“It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament.”

Dlamini-Zuma ANC future

While nothing has been said of her future in the ruling party, Dlamini-Zuma has a case before the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee for not toeing the party line in parliament on some issues.

Chief whip Pemmy Majodina called for action against the Dlamini-Zuma last year for her absence from the Cape Town City Hall, where MPs voted for the removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the country’s public protector.

Before the proceedings, Majodina said all ANC MPs had no choice but to toe the party line and vote for Mkhwebane’s removal.

Before then, she broke ranks with the ANC parliamentary caucus position and voted to adopt the Section 89 panel’s recommendation for a committee to consider President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment process over Phala Phala.

Dlamini-Zuma voted for the adoption of the report after calling for Ramaphosa to step aside over the matter.

No regrets

Dlamini Zuma said on EWN‘s Politricking with Tshidi Madia that she did not regret voting for the adoption of the report.

“If you take a decision and you believe that you are right, and your conscience is clear, you will take whatever comes with it,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

