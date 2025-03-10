Brace for severe weather in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Saws warns

The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.

Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents have been warned to prepare for severe weather on Monday.

The provinces will experience thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding, damaging winds, and hail.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued the warning after heavy rain wreaked havoc in Gauteng last week.

Floods

Floodwaters affected several areas, including Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

Now, adverse weather has been forecast, with Saws issuing a Yellow Level 2 warning.

“Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding. Be cautious of strong and damaging winds, excessive lightning, and large amounts of small hail. These conditions are expected over the central parts and escarpment of Mpumalanga, extreme southeastern parts of Limpopo and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” Saws said.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State

Residents can anticipate morning fog over the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape

Morning fog over the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. It will become fine in the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming fresh to strong southeasterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape

Cloudy with light morning rainfall along the southern parts where it will be cool, it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon, but fine and warm in the northwestern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the southern coast, but moderate south to south-easterly from the late morning along the southwest; it will be fresh south-easterly in the west.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but light rain places along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly south of Durban by late morning, spreading to Kosi Bay in the afternoon.

