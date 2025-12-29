South Africa

Gauteng’s last load reduction of 2025: Here are the affected areas

Eskom has released its load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 29 December, to Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

Gauteng's load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

While the year wraps up, residents in Gauteng can expect load reduction for the last time in 2025, as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

Those affected can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Orange Farm and its extensions, Stretford and its extension, Sebokeng and Sharpville.

Other affected areas include Dobsonville, Naledi and Tsakane across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Rethabiseng, Kudube, Klipspruit, Jabulani, Langaville and Winterveldt.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Mabopane
  • Dobsonville
  • Naledi
  • Winterveldt
  • Jabulani
  • Tsakane
  • Orlando East
  • Sebokeng
  • Garankuwa

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 29 December – Wednesday, 31 December

