No officials disciplined in three water catchment areas despite failures, says minister

Rand Water recorded the highest number for disciplinary and criminal proceedings for the period under review.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina recently confirmed that no officials in three of the country’s catchment management agencies have faced disciplinary action, civil recovery, or criminal referral since she took office.

This was despite ongoing concerns about infrastructure failure, negligence, corruption and non-performance in the water sector.

Majodina was responding to a parliamentary question from MK party MP Visvin Reddy, who asked how many water sector officials had faced consequences for these issues during her tenure.

According to her written reply, “No officials within the Breede-Olifants CMA, Vaal-Orange CMA and Pongola-uMzimkulu CMA have faced disciplinary action, civil recovery proceedings or criminal referral processes arising from infrastructure failure, negligence, corruption and/or non-performance since the minister assumed office.”

She noted that the picture looked different elsewhere in the department.

Department carried over dozens of cases each year

The minister’s response showed a backlog of disciplinary cases building up within the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) itself over three financial years.

Describing the 2024-25 year, Majodina reported that “22 cases from the previous year had been carried over and an additional 27 new cases were initiated”.

Only 18 of those cases were finalised, leaving 34 still in progress.

The following year followed a similar pattern.

Majodina reported that the department received an additional 24 new cases during the year under review, increasing the total to 58.

“The financial year closed with 21 cases still in progress,” she revealed.

By the first quarter of 2026-27, the backlog had eased slightly.

Majodina reported that the department carried over 21 cases and received “an additional 5 new cases in the first quarter of the year under review,” with seven finalised and 19 remaining open.

On corruption specifically, she confirmed that “a total of 10 matters arising from corruption were referred for criminal processes,” while no cases were linked to infrastructure failure or negligence.

Entities report their own disciplinary and criminal cases

Several state-owned water entities also reported disciplinary and criminal proceedings for the period under review, according to Majodina.

Rand Water recorded the highest number, with Majodina noting that “172 officials were subjected to disciplinary proceedings, while four cases were referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration”.

Lepelle Water disciplined 23 officials and registered 14 civil recovery cases, while Vaal Central Water acted against 32 officials and referred one matter to the Special Investigating Unit after an official “acted without authority.”

uMngeni-uThukela Water reported the most serious criminal matter, involving alleged fraud in its procurement process.

Majodina confirmed that an official has been referred for criminal proceedings. She also mentioned that the entity reported the case to the police in accordance with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The minister also highlighted smaller entities.

She confirmed that at Magalies Water, “one employee signed an acknowledgement of debt, and the money was fully recovered”, while at Overberg Water, “one matter arising from negligence was referred for criminal investigation.”

At the Water Research Commission, Majodina noted that “the CEO withdrew the charges against the Finance Manager” after more than R82 000 in penalties was recovered.

She confirmed that the theft of assets case is being investigated by the South African Police Service, while a separate investigation is looking into impersonation of the commission’s supply chain officers.