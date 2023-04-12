North West FF+ opposes merger of municipalities

By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

The North West Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said yesterday it was opposed to the incorporation of cash-strapped Madibeng and Kgetlengrivier local municipalities into Rustenburg local municipality (RLM).

FF+ member of the provincial legislature De Wet Nel said the incorporation by the Municipal Demarcation Board was “the centralisation of the corruption in the municipalities”.

Coalition

The ANC is in coalition with smaller parties – the African Independent Congress, Arona, Forum 4 Service Delivery and one independent councillor – in the RLM.

A troubled Kgetlengrivier includes Koster, Derby and Swart- ruggens, while Madibeng, which can hardly render quality services to its residents, includes Brits, Hartbeespoort and Mooinooi.

“Incorporating Kgetlengrivier and the other municipal areas into the RLM will not benefit any of the affected residents,” Nel said.

“The residents of the RLM, Kgetlengrivier and Madibeng have been plagued by the negative consequences of the ANC’s mismanagement and corruption in these municipalities for years.”

Decision not final

Municipal Demarcation Board spokesperson Barileng Dichabe said the decision was not yet final. The ANC can only govern this municipality with the support of smaller parties,” Nel said.

“It is still a lengthy process where public hearings will be held to consider and hear the views of the public, which will happen around August,” she said.

“After that, the public will be allowed to make objections around October. We will then know the f inal decisions on all the changes made in municipalities between December and January 2024.”

The FF+ accused the ANC of applying these tactics to make sure they don’t lose control of the municipalities.

“Incorporating these municipal areas into the RLM also appears to be a cynical attempt by the ANC to gain an absolute majority in the RLM council. At presNorth-West University’s Professor André Duvenhage said: “I have no doubt the motive behind this incorporation is largely driven by political consideration rather than social-economic consideration or service delivery,” he said.

“Experience teaches us that this amalgamation does not necessarily work, the incorporation of JB Marks, Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp have been a complete failure.” Kgetlengrivier and Madibeng have been marred by allegations of corruption and failure to deliver quality services.

