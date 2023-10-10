NPA welcomes Imam Haron ruling as it probes 135 TRC cases

Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare overturned the 1970 inquest finding of Imam Haron's death in police custody in 1969.

The court found Imam Haron was tortured to death by apartheid police. Photo: Northglen News.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said it has 135 cases under the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) it seeks to investigate in pursuit of justice for the victims of apartheid regime.

The NPA on Monday lauded the Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare’s decision to overturn the 1970 inquest finding of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron’s death. Imam Haron died in police custody in 1969.

Thulare replaced the initial inquest judgment, ruling Imam Haron was tortured to such an extent that his injuries most likely caused his untimely death.

Ruling welcomed

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the prosecuting body welcomes the ruling.

“The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, has welcomed the judgment which comes as a result of the NPA’s commitment to pursuing priority TRC cases. The NPA will implement the required measures to ensure accountability for TRC matters, despite the regrettable delays stemming from past inaction.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for TRC crimes, and justice for victims and their families , as they search for answers to what happened to their loved ones. Over the last couple of years, the NPA, working together with the DPCI, has focused on enhancing capacity and streamlining processes to ensure effective handling of TRC cases and reopening and pursuing priority cases,” Ntabazalila

ALSO READ: Court rules Imam Haron was tortured to death by apartheid police

Investigations

Ntabazalila said 16 prosecutors and 39 Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) investigators have been appointed within the various divisions to deal exclusively with TRC matters.

They are to work with families, and to investigate cases of murder, torture, and disappearances.

Presently, there are 135 matters under investigation.

“The effluxion of time poses many challenges in the investigation of these matters. Time is not on our side, and we must continue to strive for justice,” Ntabazalila said.

ALSO READ: RIP Gladys Nzimande-Tsolo: Courageous uMkhonto we Sizwe heroine dies