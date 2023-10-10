WATCH: Woman kidnapped during hectic CIT heist found
The robbers cornered the CIT vehicle along the N12 near Soweto on Saturday and the criminals fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Screengrab of the N12 CIT heist on Saturday
A woman kidnapped during a brazen cash-in-transit heist last week has been found safe.
It’s believed the robbers cornered the cash vehicle along the N12 near Diepkloof, Soweto on Saturday. A female driver of a BMW was hijacked and kidnapped during the heist, as the criminals fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen on Tuesday, the woman was found safe and unharmed.
“We took down her statement,” she added.
Watch the video of the N12 CIT heist
A new video has emerged of the N12 cash-in-transit heist on the N12 near Soweto. The robbers cornered the vehicle and blew it up. It was like a scene from a movie… The criminals fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. #N12 #CITHeist #Soweto #Police@TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/dBeuTsCobS— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) October 10, 2023
Read more
Arms
Mathe said while police were tracing the suspects involved in the robbery, an intelligence-driven operation led officers to a backroom in Mapetla, Soweto.
“At the said identified address, police forced open a backroom where they found and seized two rifles, including an AK-47, magazines and 71 rounds of ammunition. These rifles have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to other CITs and associated robberies.
“During the search-and-seize operation, balaclavas, handcuffs, beanies, protective shoes, as well as cash receipt slips of bank deposits, were also seized,” Mathe said.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Cops launch manhunt after guards wounded, woman hijacked in Joburg CIT heist
Stealing loot
Mathe added that police investigations and the tracing of suspects believed to be a group of between 15 to 20 suspects continues.
“The units involved in this operation include the Anti-Gang-Unit(AGU), Organised Crime Investigations (OCI) and Gauteng Highway Patrol.
“Members of the public are once again reminded that picking up money from CIT crime scenes is a crime and those found to be doing so can be charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe warned.
CIT heists
CIT heists have shown a sharp increase with a number of incidents reported so far this year.
Last month, the head of the Hawks said despite the more than 600 arrests in the first quarter of the year by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), CIT heists remained a “thorn in the country’s economy”.
Lebeya said the Hawks collaborated with private organisations, such as the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa, to beef up its fight against CIT crimes.
ALSO READ: South Africans warned against picking up money amid wave of CIT heists
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android