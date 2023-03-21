NPO offers R1M reward for info on murders of Murray Cloete and son

Faizel Patel

Non-profit organisation Forensics for Justice has offered a R1 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants who murdered well-known African Global Holdings (formerly Bosasa) and Gupta company liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas.

The 50-year-old Cloete and his 28-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent hit at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, North at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand on Saturday, 18 March.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told The Citizen that Thomas died died at the scene, while Murray succumbed to his injuries after being in a critical condition in hospital.

“The second victim on yesterday’s shooting at Midrand unfortunately succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning. The police will now be investigating two counts of murder,” Sello said.

One million rand reward

Forensics for Justice said it will leave no stone unturned in finding the suspects involved in the duos murders.

“The callous murder of father and son duo Cloete and Thomas Murray has left the crime-fighting community devastated.

“This type of anarchy, if left unchecked will bring South Africa to its knees. Forensics for Justice will therefore pay a reward of one million rand to any person that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that arranged this cowardly assassination,” the NGO said.

Forensics for justice coveyed its condolences to the family of “these brave men.”

“Shocking, senseless, and brutal attack”

Meanwhile, the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioner’s Association (SARIPA) has called on the government to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators and to ensure its members can discharge their duties without fear.

SARIPA condemned what it called a “shocking, senseless, and brutal attack” and wants to see those responsible Cloete and Thomas’ found and convicted.

“An example must be set such that this never occurs again, to enable our members to act and discharge their duties in a professional manner,” SARIPA said in a statement on Monday.

Guptas

In addition to Bosasa, Cloete was the business rescue practitioner for one of the Gupta family companies, Shiva Uranium, including Comair.

Cloete was appointed as liquidator for state contractor Bosasa by the court whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations at the Zondo inquiry.

Thomas was a legal practitioner at his father’s firm, Sechaba Trust, at the time of the shooting.

