Daily news update: Murray Cloete’s murder, govt’s human rights issue

Two dead, teen critically injured in Durban drive-by shooting

Photo for illustration: iStock

A man and woman were killed, while a teenage girl is fighting for her life, after a drive-by shooting in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Peters Road in Springfield Park, Durban.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics arrived on the scene and found a VW Amarok bakkie that had been sprayed with high-calibre bullets.

NPO offers R1m reward for info on murders of Murray Cloete and son

Murray and his 25-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent assassination attempt. Photo: Twitter/@MightiJamie

Non-profit organisation Forensics for Justice has offered a R1 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants who murdered well-known African Global Holdings (formerly Bosasa) and Gupta company liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas.

The 50-year-old Cloete and his 28-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent hit at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, North at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand on Saturday, 18 March.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told The Citizen that Thomas died at the scene, while Murray succumbed to his injuries after being in a critical condition in hospital.

Ramaphosa says failure to provide South Africans with services infringes human rights

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 Human Rights Day speech in De Aar, Northern Cape, on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, while delivering his Human Rights Day speech in De Aar, Northern Cape, on Tuesday, said if government does not provide basic services to its people, it is a “human rights issue”.

He said his administration is trying to improve the functioning of local government to address the service delivery challenges in South Africa.

“We are working to improve the functioning of local government, which carries the greatest responsibility for the provision of these services,” he said at De Aar Stadium.

Klaasen century carries Proteas to victory over Windies

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his century against West Indies. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

In-form Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen carried the national team to victory with a spectacular performance on Tuesday, racking up a superbly played career-best century in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against West Indies in Potchefstroom.

Chasing 261 runs to win, the hosts reached 264/6 with more than 20 overs to spare as they secured a crucial win to ensure their three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first fixture had been rained out and the Windies had won the second game.

DA to go to court to eradicate pit toilets

Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: iStock.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it will start legal proceedings to force the government to eradicate pit latrines in South Africa.

On Tuesday the DA visited the family of four-year-old Langalam Viki, whose dead body was found in a pit toilet at a school in Glen Grey, Eastern Cape, last week.

“No child should have to meet this fate in South Africa almost 30 years since the dawn of our democracy,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

‘Shutdown will hit taxpayer in the pocket’

Security measures at OR Tambo International Airport. Photo: The Citizen News/Nigel Sibanda.

The economic impact of Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown will possibly be visible in the next few months, with Everest Wealth saying it was positive that there was pro-active action to counter the protest.

The group said though there was no immediate economic impact of the shutdown and the Rand traded steadily on Monday while it was another good day on the Johannesburg Stocks Exchange (JSE), the impact could however be visible in the next few months.

Everest Wealth financial advisor Riaan Grobler warned that the consumer will ultimately pay for the disruptions and interventions as a result of the national shutdown.

WATCH: Lexus ‘shoved’ by ‘blue light’ GTI for not moving over

Screengrab of the blue light Golf GTI attempting to shove the “blocking” Lexus out of its lane after it had moved over. Image: M-Bouy/Twitter.

A newly uncovered video posted on social media has drawn criticism for the actions of what is believed to be an unmarked blue light police car harassing another driving for not getting out of the way.

Captured on a rear and forwards facing in-car camera, the white Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI, suspected to be either a ghost unit or unmarked highway patrol vehicle, is seen blasting down the M39 in Midrand with its lights flashing at more than 120 km/h.

As indicated by the time and date of the footage, the incident took place just over a month ago and at onset of traffic becoming noticeably heavy heading towards the Allandale off-ramp.

