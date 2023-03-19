Manhunt launched after three killed, another wounded during funeral

Citizen Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt to catch the suspects behind a shooting in Gqeberha that left three men dead and another wounded.

The shooting took place in Arcadia at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police officers responded to the scene and found the bodies of two of the men in the yard. The other body was inside a tent.

Shots fired after funeral

Naidu said the shooting took place shortly after a funeral was held at the house.

Once most people had left to go to the cemetery, a few remained to help take down the tent. It was at this time that two men approached and started firing shots.

“Police are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. The identity of two of the deceased are unknown while the identity of the third deceased needs to be verified,” said Naidu.

Naidu said the victims were between the ages of 22 and 25.

No firearms were recovered at the scene.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased persons or may know of a next of kin or can shed any light on the murders to contact Saps Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005/3010 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”

Three arrested after German tourists robbed

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested after a German couple was robbed while sleeping at a guest house in Addo, Eastern Cape.

“Four suspects armed with unknown objects forced themselves into the room and threatened the couple. The 67-year-old male sustained open wounds on the head as he tried to close the door. The suspects stole foreign currency, cash, passports as well as other personal property,” said Naidu.

Most of the stolen items were recovered.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested while trying to exchange the foreign currency that was taken from the tourists. The two other suspects, aged 29 and 31, were arrested soon afterwards.

