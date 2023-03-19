Gupta, Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray wounded, son killed in apparent hit

Faizel Patel

A well-known African Global Holdings (formerly Bosasa) and Gupta company liquidator has been shot dead and his son injured in on the busy N1 North freeway in Midrand, north of Johannesburg

It is understood, 50-year-old Cloete Murray and his 25-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent assassination attempt at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, North at the Newroad off-ramp on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed the shooting to The Citizen.

Assassination attempt

Sello said the police in Midrand will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the shooting.

“It reported that on 18 March 2023, two men (reportedly a father and son) were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatal shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySaps application which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Sello said.

Guptas

In addition to Bosasa, Cloete was the business rescue practitioner for one of the Gupta family companies, Shiva Uranium, including Comair.

Cloete was appointed as liquidator for state contractor Bosasa by the court whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Thomas was a legal practitioner at his father’s firm, Sechaba Trust at the time of the shooting.

Shot multiple times

Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the father and son were shot multiple times.

“A twenty-eight year old male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst a second man, aged approximately fifty years old, was found in a critical condition.

Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilize him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” Emer-G-Med said

