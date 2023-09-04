News September 4, 2023 | 12:07 pm

By Unathi Nkanjeni

4 Sep 2023

Nsfas failure to pay students on time causing ‘immense mental stress’ − DA

The DA has called on Minister Blade Nzimande to act against Nsfas' failures.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS

The DA has called on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to act against National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) for not paying students on time. 

The financial aid is yet to pay all beneficiaries, four days into the new month.

This come after it said a technical glitch was behind the delay in payment last week. 

“The scheme had a technical glitch resulting in non-payment of allowance, however, this has been fixed and Nsfas will effect payment by August 31 for the amount to reflect in the beneficiaries’ account by 12pm on 1 September,” Nsfas said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Mental health issues plaguing SA’s struggling students

DA Students’ Organisation federal leader Liam Jacobs said the failure of Nsfas to pay beneficiaries on time was causing “immense mental stress”.

“This situation has caused immense mental stress and financial hardship for these students, and it is absolutely unacceptable,” said Jacobs. 

“The root cause of this issue lies in Nsfas’ failure to release funds to service providers for the disbursement of money into students’ accounts. Despite Nsfas’ promise to disburse the funds, no action has been taken to rectify the situation.

“We implore Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene urgently and address this pressing issue to alleviate the suffering of our students. It is time for action, not empty promises.”

ALSO READ: Don’t let Andile Nongogo near public money – Outa

Jacobs also acknowledged and welcomed the ongoing investigation into potential transgressions in the tender processes and the concerning relationship between director of Coinvest and Nsfas CEO. 

Nsfas CEO Andile Nongogo was placed on special leave after allegations of dodgy direct payment tender.

“The current Nsfas system is unsustainable and in a state of decay. It is imperative we reject its failed socialist origins and embrace a fresh, new, and sustainable funding model.”

