‘Impunity enjoyed by perpetrators is unacceptable’: NTA boss urges Ramaphosa to act on taxi violence

The chairperson of the NTA in Gauteng was buried on Saturday.

National Taxi Alliance (NTA) President Francis Masitsa has called on the government to help end taxi violence across South Africa.

Masitsa spoke during the funeral of NTA Gauteng chairperson Thamsanqa Moya, held at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Saturday.

Moya was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: KZN man gets lengthy sentence for taxi violence in Limpopo

His memorial service was earlier held at the Diepkloof Communal Hall on Thursday, 25 September.

Moya was gunned down last week, on 18 September, on the Soweto Highway.

At this stage, no arrests have been made, and police have appealed to anyone with information regarding his killing to come forward.

NTA president calls on Ramaphosa to step in amid rising taxi violence

Addressing mourners, Masitsa expressed concern over the government’s inaction in stopping violence within the taxi industry.

“How many more leaders and taxi operators should be killed in order to rekindle the love and passion on the state to protect its citizens?” he asked.

The NTA president also made a direct plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa:

“Only deterrence can prevent the recurrence of crime. Incentives and courage is crime.

“The impunity, absolute impunity, enjoyed by perpetrators in this country is totally unacceptable. The president should step in. The president must act and act now,” Masitsa said.

READ MORE: 15 taxi drivers, owners interrogated after KZN taxi violence

Moya’s son, Nhlanhla, delivered a moving eulogy, reflecting on his father’s many roles.

“He was a chairman of [taxi] associations, a decorated soccer player, a teacher, and I’d like to think that the one he wore with the most pride was [being our father] and not only just to my siblings and I, but to many individuals that he has crossed paths with, whose lives is touched and impacted.”

His daughter, Celiwe, described her father as her protector, teacher, and guide.

“He showed me how to live with faith, humour, and integrity. I will forever miss him. But I know he’s left a part of himself in every lesson, every laugh, and every memory.

“My dad was a man of two worlds. On one hand, he was in the taxi industry, always on the go, always working hard to provide for us.

“He never once complained about the hours or the challenges unless things were really bad.”

Watch the funeral below:

‘Devastating loss’

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, strongly condemned Moya’s shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence” that has robbed the taxi industry of “a dedicated leader” and left deep pain for his family.

“This is a devastating loss to the taxi industry and to Gauteng as a whole.

“Mr Moyo was a leader who played an important role in shaping dialogue within the industry and promoting stability.

“His untimely death is a blow to ongoing efforts to build peace, unity, and sustainable solutions within the taxi sector,” Diale-Tlabela said in a statement.

She further urged law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice:

“We cannot allow criminal elements to derail progress in the taxi industry through acts of intimidation and violence. We call for calm, restraint, and cooperation as investigations unfold.”

The Citizen previously revealed in April that 59 fatalities in Gauteng were linked to taxi-related violent incidents since the beginning of 2025.

NOW READ: Santaco condemns Mfuleni taxi rank shooting that killed four