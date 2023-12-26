Daily news update: Off-duty firefighters battle more CT blazes, 33 babies born on Christmas Day, Limpopo teacher arrested for wife’s murder
In today’s news, there has been no respite for firefighters in the Western Cape, and yet more blazes rage in Cape Town over the past 24 hours, hospitals in at least four provinces welcomed babies on Christmas Day, and a Limpopo teacher has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife.
We also look at Archbishop Thabo Makgoba saying it’s impossible to think of Christmas without suffering in Gaza, load shedding schedule changes, and Richards Bay FC sacking its coach, Kaitano Tembo.
Off-duty firefighters called to battle multiple blazes in Cape Town
Although fire crews successfully suppressed the wildfires in Simon’s Town and Glencairn that raged most of last week, there has been little respite, with numerous incidents in Cape Town in the past 24 hours.
The situation is compounded by the strong winds, leading to the SA Weather Service issuing a warning for Tuesday, 26 December 2023.
Four provinces welcome Christmas babies amid concern over teenage pregnancy
At least four provinces across the country have welcomed the arrival of new born babies on Christmas Day.
At least 33 babies babies have so far been delivered in Limpopo, Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has confirmed.
Caught in action – Limpopo teacher arrested for plotting to kill his wife
A Limpopo teacher has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his wife, the provincial South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed.
The 45-year-old man was apprehended in Polokwane on Saturday.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it’s impossible to think of Christmas without Gaza’s haunting cries
Archbishop of Cape Town, Rev. Dr. Thabo Makgoba, said it’s hard to unleash the joy of Christmas amid the ongoing Hamas-Israeli war.
Makgoba delivered his Midnight Mass sermon at the St. George’s Cathedral, Cape Town, on Sunday.
Boksburg blast: Little support for families
December 25 marks a year since Granny Selepe’s daughter, Neo Mokayane (22), succumbed to her injuries from the fatal blast – a day after her son-in-law, Neo’s husband, Ndumiso Mashaba, was killed in the explosion.
This publication visited the mother who reflected on life without her beloved daughter, who left behind two babies – a boy Nyeleti Mashaba (who was three at the time) and a girl Aluta (who was five months old at the time).
Carl Niehaus says he doesn’t regret joining EFF: ‘Stop the patronising messages’
Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus says he knew what he was doing when he joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Niehaus announced his move to the EFF on 14 December, confirming that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.
City Power announces changes to load shedding schedules – here’s what you need to know
City Power has reintroduced four-hour episodes during the higher stages of load shedding following residents’ complaints about frequent two-hour episodes.
When City Power took over the administration of load shedding in Johannesburg from Eskom in early November, it changed the load shedding episodes from four hours to frequent two-hour episodes. This change led to complaints from residents.
Kolisi family enjoy skiing, as they spend first Christmas in snow
After relocating to France following Siya Kolisi joining French side Racing 92, the Kolisi family is spending their Christmas in snow for the first time.
“The holiday we never knew we needed. First time in the snow and safe to say we’re all obsessed,” wrote Rachel Kolisi. The Kolisi family is in Club Med Alpe d’Huez – French Alps, which is one of the largest ski areas in Europe.
Fans gush over Unathi Nkayi, Thomas Msengana as their son returns from initiation school
People on social media were pleased to see the harmony and togetherness shown by Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana as the former couple welcomed their son back from initiation school.
Reflecting on Sinako’s return in an Instagram post, Unathi shared a photo of herself and Thomas, which a number of her followers gushed over.
Bleak Christmas for Kaitano Tembo as Richards Bay FC sack coach
It has turned out to be a bleak Christmas for Kaitano Tembo after he was fired by Richards Bay FC on Monday.
In a brief statement, the DStv Premiership side confirmed that it had parted ways with Tembo as head coach of the club, with the league match against Kaizer Chiefs serving as his last.
‘We must be at our best’: Proteas aiming to extend record against India
Having never lost a Test series against India at home, the Proteas are eager to keep their unbeaten record intact, but captain Temba Bavuma admits they will have to be at their best over the next couple of weeks.
The hosts will face the world’s top-ranked side in the first of two Tests starting in Centurion on Tuesday, followed by a clash in Cape Town next week.