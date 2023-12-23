Firefighters finally manage to get Simon’s Town blaze under control

Residents that were evacuated from Simon’s Town have been told they can return home.

A Fire and Rescue helicopter water bombs a line of wildfire above the residential neighbourhood of Glencairn, near Simon’s Town, on 22 December 2023. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

The Disaster Risk Management spokesperson in Simon’s Town, Sonica Lategan, said late on Saturday morning that firefighting efforts have been scaled back.

She added that all the residents that had to evacuate their homes have been cleared to return to their houses.

The fire in the Glencairn area resulted in residents of Stonehaven and Scarborough being evacuated on Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Off-duty firefighters called in to help battle blaze in Simon’s Town

Lategan also said there is no longer a need for donations from the public.

“The Disaster Risk Management Centre wishes to thank members of the public and businesses who provided much-needed refreshments for frontline workers over the past few days,” she said. “These contributions were greatly appreciated.”

Some areas still being monitored

Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews are still monitoring certain areas where there is a risk that the fire will start up again.

“At Miller’s Point, Partridge Point as well as Smitswinkel, crews with hand tools are monitoring the situation. All the other divisions have been withdrawn from the area,” said Carelse.

He said that aerial support was not needed anymore.

“On the Glencairn Expressway front, crews are monitoring for any flare-ups. This will result in considerably fewer resources required on the scene.”

Carelse said an assessment would be made on whether some of the road closures would be lifted.

By late Saturday morning the intersection of Kommetjie Road and Redhill Road was still closed. Main Road at Glencairn Expressway as well as Main Road in Simon’s Town between Miller’s Point and Cape Point were also closed.

ALSO READ: Blaze rages on in Simon’s Town as wind makes it difficult to fight the fire

“We cannot overstate the tremendous effort it took from each and every person that was involved in deescalating this incident – not just firefighters, but other rescue and enforcement agencies, volunteer groups and the public,” said Carelse.

Watch: Firefighters on the fire line in Simon’s Town

[Watch] Four days and counting, yet the City's firefighters remain in good spirits.



We took a whirl around the fire line to check on them.#CTStaff #CapeTownFire pic.twitter.com/Mmlt64qW1H — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 22, 2023

Cape Point Nature Reserve reopened

The Cape Point Nature Reserve was also able to reopen on Saturday after SanParks decided to close the national park on Friday due to the danger the fire posed to visitors.

“We are pleased to announce that the Cape of Good Hope/Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park, previously closed due to safety concerns amid the fires in the Simonstown area, will reopen at 9am today,” it said.

ALSO READ: Fire still raging around Simon’s Town, with 200 firefighters battling the blaze