Horror EC crash claims seven: Truck driver arrested after fleeing scene [VIDEO]

Seven taxi passengers were killed and nine others seriously injured on a misty N2 highway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Seven people travelling in this minibus taxi on the N2 in the Eastern Cape died in a head-on collision on Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

The driver of a truck that was involved in an accident which claimed the lives of seven people on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning, is currently in police custody.

This after he fled the scene of the horror crash earlier.

The seven people were travelling in a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi on the N2 between Mthatha and the Mtentu cuttings when the head-on collision with the truck occurred.

EC crash on N2: Seven taxi passengers dead, nine injured

Nine other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Mthatha General Hospital.

The Toyota Quantum was reportedly travelling to Libode from East London while the truck was en route to East London.

Truck driver arrested in Mthatha

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa, the truck driver was apprehended in Mthatha.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the truck driver who is a foreign national. He is currently at the Mthatha Central Police Station waiting to be transported to the Bitiyi Police Station.”

Heavy mist on N2

“It was very misty when the two vehicles collided. Seven people died on the scene while nine other passengers are in hospital in a serious condition,” Komisa said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident, but was apprehended later. Picture: Supplied

Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

WATCH: EC crash on misty N2

In another tragic accident in the Eastern Cape on Friday, one person died and four others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a sedan and a station wagon on the R63 between Qonce and Dimbaza.

