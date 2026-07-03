Durban July 2026: From weather to parking, here’s all you need to know

The event will be held at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, 4 July.

The countdown to the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July is over, with thousands of racegoers expected to gather at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, 4 July.

Whether you’re attending for the horseracing, fashion or entertainment, here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast

The forecast for Saturday looks favourable, with hazy sunshine and daytime temperatures of around 21°C. Early morning temperatures are expected to be around 12°C, so those arriving early may want to bring a jacket. Conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the day.

Arrival time

Gates and parking areas open at 9am, but organisers recommend arriving as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic and long queues.

The feature Hollywoodbets Durban July race is scheduled for 4pm, but entertainment begins much earlier and continues into the evening.

e-Hailing services

If you’re using Uber or another e-hailing service, use the designated drop-off and pick-up points opposite Gate 15, near Clarence Primary School. Organisers expect heavy traffic around the venue, so allow extra travel time, particularly when arriving and leaving the racecourse.

Parking and traffic

Parking is expected to fill up quickly.

Golf course parking is available by pre-purchasing a Red Dot parking ticket. Event organisers recommend buying parking in advance, as space is limited. If parking is still available on race day, only card payments will be accepted.

Motorists using the golf course parking area must access it via DLI Avenue from the city side before joining the queue in First Avenue into Gladys Manzi Road (Mitchell Crescent). Traffic marshals will direct motorists on arrival.

Everyone in the vehicle must already have an event entrance ticket before entering the parking area.

Key things to know about parking:

Parking costs R170 per vehicle.

Card payments only. Cash will not be accepted.

Pre-booking is recommended, although limited parking may be available on race day.

Everyone in the vehicle must already have a valid racecourse ticket before entering the golf course parking area.

Road closures

Several roads around the Hollywoodbets Greyville racetrack will be closed or restricted from early Saturday morning, including sections of Avondale Road. DLI Avenue will be closed towards the city at the Avondale Road intersection. Traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the precinct, and illegally parked vehicles may be towed.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and allow extra travel time due to expected congestion around the venue.

Tickets and hospitality

General admission tickets cost R280 and include access to the racecourse, unreserved grandstand seating, public bars, food trucks, totes and the official after-party.

Guests attending hospitality venues should confirm whether their package includes racecourse admission, as some hospitality experiences require a separate entrance ticket.

Several hospitality experiences are available, including Boomtown, Pegasus Lounge, Beluga Lounge and One Stop Hospitality. Some hospitality packages include racecourse entry, while others require guests to purchase a separate admission ticket. Visitors should check their package details before arriving.

Hospitality guests should also check their venue’s opening time, as some marquees open later than the main racecourse gates.

Final tips

Before heading to Greyville Racecourse, keep these tips in mind: