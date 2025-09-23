Two killed, 15 injured after minibus taxi crashes into cars

The accident occurred at the corner of Chris Hani and Effingham Road in Greenwood Park.

Two people have been killed after a taxi crashed into two cars in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred at the corner of Chris Hani and Effingham Road in Greenwood Park just before 5pm on Monday.

Taxi crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls following the crash.

“Paramedics from multiple services arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage. A taxi had collided with two cars before one of the vehicles collided with a pedestrian. Immediately, more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Paramedics found the pedestrian, a male believed to be in his thirties, and one of the drivers, also a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained critical injuries. Despite paramedics’ best attempt to stabilise the two, they went into a state of cardiac arrest, and both men passed away on scene,” Jamieson said.

Injured

Jamieson said about 15 other occupants from the vehicles had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

“Once stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required. The scene remained active for some time.

ALSO READ: Bodies of two women recovered after car plunges off cliff in KZN [VIDEO]

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

KZN accidents

KZN has been plagued by a spate of accidents.

Last week, five pupils died following a tragic minibus taxi accident in Imbali Township.

The fatal accident happened when a Toyota Siyaya minibus taxi experienced brake failure while travelling down T22 Road.

The vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree and crashed into Senzokuhle Pre-School.

Truck crash

On 15 September, a truck driver managed to escape a fiery wreckage after his truck ploughed into multiple vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, before bursting into flames.

The accident happened on the N3 near Peacevale west of Durban late on Sunday night.

A day earlier, seven people were killed and several others injured in a series of deadly accidents on the N2 between Chaka’s Rock and Mandeni on Saturday night.

Three of the accidents included pedestrians, while the fourth was a head-on collision. Earlier, a pedestrian was hit and killed near the Salt Rock off-ramp at around 7pm.

ALSO READ: Shocking revelation about taxi driver who drove school kids off bridge