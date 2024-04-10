6 suspects arrested for Kaizer Chiefs star’s hijacking and murder

Gauteng police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs died after being shot during a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni appointed a team of detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects involved in the crime.

“The team that was appointed by the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has made a breakthrough by arresting six suspects and recovering the victim’s car.

“The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday morning, while the vehicle that was already stripped was recovered on Monday. Police believe the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that the search for more suspects is continuing.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday.”

Shooting

Masondo said Fleuers was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI when he drove into the petrol station on 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter. While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series.

“The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim’s car followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival,” Masondo said.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

Facebook murder

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police have warned South Africans not to fall prey to criminals who are exploiting Facebook Marketplace to rob their victims in the country.

This comes after two brothers Aaron and Kyle Alberts from St Albans were murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha after responding to a Facebook advertisement last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the deaths, calling them “senseless.

She said the brothers, aged 19 and 30, responded to an ad for a TV set on Facebook’s Marketplace, but it seemed they were lured under false pretences.

