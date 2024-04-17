Zuma has not ‘fired’ Jabulani Khumalo, says MK Party

The MK Party denies firing its leaders, including Jabulani Khumalo who registered the party.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has denied claims that the party’s co-founder Jabulani Khumalo has been booted from the party by former president Jacob Zuma.

Khumalo’s future in the party was thrown into the spotlight this week after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that Zuma will appear on this year’s ballot paper for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

"We can confirm that the face that will be on the ballot for the MK Party is Jacob Zuma, and is no longer Jabulani Khumalo as the party confirmed to the commission" – Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/xFvMvjVv1S April 16, 2024

Just hours after, social media reports claimed Khumalo had been axed and now held no official position in the party.

Speaking to The Citizen, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela rubbished the claims.

“He is still in the party, we do not fire people,” Ndhlela said.

According to Ndhlela, Khumalo and other leaders such as Bonginkosi Khanyile would be deployed to provinces to campaign for the MK Party.

“They have to focus on campaigning for the party,” he said.

MK policies and structures

The party has not held an elective conference to officially elect its leaders but will do so after the elections.

The party has been criticised for “not having proper structures” and going to the elections without a policy or an elective leadership conference.

On the MK Party website, the following leaders are listed in the party’s interim structure: Secretary General Sihle Ngubane, Deputy Secretary General Arthur Zwane, Treasurer General Danisa Zulu, and National Organizer Nkosinathi Nhleko.

Ndhlela said that despite this the party had agreed to Zuma being the face of the party.

“It was obvious,” he said.

According to Ndhlela, the party will launch their people’s mandate on May 1, where they are expected to outline their plan for South Africa if elected.

Zuma is also expected to be part of a prayer service in Soweto on Freedom Day.