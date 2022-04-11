Editorial staff
Reporter
3 minute read
11 Apr 2022
7:00 am
Opinion

‘It has taken just 5 years to steal R1.5 trillion’

Editorial staff

There’s a great deal of work to deal with theft in Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Nothing could be more urgent – or more needed – than a national anti-corruption agency in South Africa. After 27 years of democracy, it is clear state capture continues to be a problem – even in the face of concerted efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It has taken just five years to steal R1.5 trillion. And the thieves in government caught out for their corrupt activities, have yet to be brought to book, and still hold their positions, thereby frustrating the actions of those who have chosen the right side of the law. ALSO READ: Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede re-elected eThekwini...

Read more on these topics