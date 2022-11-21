Something new shocks us every day, but there’s always a good story to tell

Mandla Mthembu

When you read the letters page in this newspaper, you get a sense of how most South Africans feel. We are an unhappy lot!

If we don’t complain about the government, load shedding or crime, then it is about poor service delivery, high cost of living and poor state of the economy.

We have even forgotten what shocked us last week because every day there’s something new to shock us.

In spite of these setbacks, there’s some goodness in the country even though these stories hardly make headlines.

I was pleasantly surprised the other day during a shopping encounter.

The experience assured me that the spirit of ubuntu still exist. I had gone to a Checkers store in Centurion to buy some groceries.

I filled up the trolley, pushed it and stood in a long queue to pay.

I eventually reached the cashier, but she told me she only takes card payments and not cash because the till has some technical issues.

I was unhappy because there was no sign to alert shoppers about this problem and was now expected to join another queue.

“My sister, you wait for me to stand in this long queue only to reject my trolley?” I told the cashier in disappointment.

“I’m not going to stand in another queue. I would rather leave this trolley here and go home.”

Upon hearing this, another shopper behind me said: “Sir, I will pay for you with my card.”

And I responded: “Oh thank you so much, I really appreciate it. The cashier can ring up my groceries and then I will refund you.”

The shopper then interjected: “It’s okay… no need to give me back the money.”

I asked him in disbelief: “What did you say?”

He responded: “I’m paying for all your stuff – for free.”

I asked again in amazement: “Did you see my trolley?” He said “yes”, while smiling from ear to ear.

My dear reader, the rest is history.

He paid for my stuff – all of it. His name is Willem.

I had to ask. I left the store humbled and feeling hopeful because South Africa has goodness all around.

With the festive season around the corner, I’m going to make someone – who doesn’t even know me – to feel the way that man made me feel.