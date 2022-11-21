Daily news update: DJ Sumbody shooting, load shedding and Phala Phala scandal

Citizen Reporter

DJ Sumbody at the Crypto Knight on 22 July 2022 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Gauteng police are appealing for information about a shooting in which popular amapiano musician DJ Sumbody, whose real name is Oupa Sefoka, was gunned down.

The shooting which occurred in Woodmead led to the deaths of two people including DJ Sumbody, and seriously wounding another in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

“Police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive at approximately 00:30,” said Gauteng police’s Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Load shedding. Picture: iStock

South Africans might have enjoyed a short reprieve from the rolling blackouts to cook their Sunday lunches, but it will be back to KFC and sarmies this evening.

Eskom temporarily suspended load shedding on Sunday morning, but it will now return with Stage 4 at 5pm until 4pm on Monday.

According to the power utility, stage 5 load shedding will then be in place during the evening (between 4pm and midnight) from Monday to Wednesday.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina is seen with President Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza during the party’s caucus meeting in Cape Town on 21 May 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Esa Alexander

ANC’s parliamentary caucus is expected to meet next week to discuss how the ruling party will respond to the Section 89 panel’s report on Phala Phala.

This week, the independent panel was granted an extension to complete its investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm scandal.

With the panel’s report set to be debated and vote on in the National Assembly on 6 December, ANC MPs are are seeking guidance from the governing party’s leadership on how to approach the matter.

Photo: Michel Bega

The Supreme Court of Appeal is expected to rule on whether the High Court Judge Elias Matojane was right to order former President Jacob Zuma back to jail after he was scrumptiously released on medical parole last year.

The country’s apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months prison in June last year after he ignored instructions to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry investigating state capture.

Zuma was head of state at the time that several government owned enterprises were systematically broken down and fleeced.

21 Emergency Care Officers from the Limpopo Department of Health were deregistered by the Health Professional Council of South Africa. Picture: iStock

The Limpopo Health Department has fired 21 emergency officers after finding out they were deregistered by the Health Professional Council of South Africa

“The Limpopo Department of Health regrets the decision it had to take to part ways with 21 Emergency Medical Officers,” it said in a statement.

“This was after the department was informed by the Health Professional Council of South Africa that these employees had been deregistered from the council after failing to meet the required standards in order to remain active members of the council.”

Picture: iStock

Seven people have died in a truck accident which resulted in a multi-vehicle collision on the M35 in the Isipingo area south of Durban.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended the scene on Saturday night and confirmed seven people had died on the scene.

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport department confirmed that a task team is investigating the incident.

South African comedian Trevor Noah arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AFP / Valerie Macon

Not long after announcing he is exiting the Daily Show, Trevor Noah’s mother seems to be in hot waters with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian’s mother, Patricia Noah, allegedly owes more than R24 million (R24 219 220) in tax debt, City Press has reported.

Patricia – who is in the property business under the company name PN Noah Estates – was reportedly issued with a final letter of demand by Sars.

Zakhele Lepasa (right) celebrates his successful penalty against Angola on Sunday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Bafana Bafana’s international week ended with a whimper yesterday as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Angola in an international friendly at Mbombela Stadium.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had hoped for a second victory to follow up from the 2-1 win over Mozambique at the same venue on Thursday, but in the end he had his captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to thank for keeping the scores level in the second half.