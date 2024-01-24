AI is a no-brainer for the big Apple

Revisit the origins of Apple as two "nerds" in California defied skeptics and unleashed the Macintosh revolution.

Forty years ago, two “nerds” hanging out in California turned the consumer electronics world on its head by ushering in the age of the personal computer.

Some of the big executives in the computer business, even then, didn’t believe personal computing would be anything other than a short-lived fad, but Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs proved them wrong with their revolutionary Apple Macintosh computer.

Jobs once said: “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

And the Mac did change the world, with its ground-breaking graphical display and high quality graphics rendering which other makers tried to emulate.

ALSO READ: Huawei to continue innovating in new year despite challenges

Although Jobs was famous for saying Apple was never about making money and that he didn’t want to “be the richest guy in the cemetery”, Apple has become a leviathan of a brand and a company, now worth $3 trillion (about R57 trillion).

That’s on the back of what old-school Mac fans feel are extortionate prices for its Macs and iPhones.

The looming artificial intelligence tsunami could make or break Apple, say experts, so it’s no surprise to hear the company is already investing in that sphere.

Could the company put another “ding in the universe”, as Jobs once said?

ALSO READ: Mind the buffer: don’t let slow connectivity crush your business