Bafana Bafana can match Africa’s giants

24 December 2025

If Bafana Bafana could extend the no-loss run to two years, they could well be African champions again.

Oswin Appollis of South Africa runs to celebrate his goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations game between South Africa and Angola at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on 22 December 2025. Picture: ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

We are the great pessimists when it comes to Bafana Bafana. And there has been plenty of justification for this over the past couple of decades.

But surely it is time to admit that this current version of Bafana, under the astute leadership of Hugo Broos, is simply a very good football team that the whole country should be proud of?

South Africa’s 2-1 win over Angola in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener on Monday was another feather in the cap of a side that finished third at the last Afcon and has now qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup next year.

Bafana have done this, in the main, playing an exciting brand of slick passing football, that has certainly made the rest of the continent sit up and take notice.

ALSO READ: Broos not happy despite Bafana victory

Only this week, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw was wondering out loud why many have not had Bafana among their favourites to win the current Afcon.

There are tougher tasks ahead than Angola. Egypt lie in wait on Boxing Day, for one, but why should Bafana fear any African powerhouse when they have played so well against them under Broos?

Bafana have not lost a match since January 2024.

If they can extend that run to two years, they could well be African champions again.

NOW READ: Broos praises super-sub Moremi after Bafana victory

